'Quarantine Tonight' show, Facebook concerts a hit with Nebraskans stuck at home

“I got up with two canes and danced in my living room last night,” wrote one viewer from Dixon after watching a big band from her younger days, the Burt Heithold Band.

One polka performer, Angie Kriz of Bellevue, said many people have expressed their thanks.

“Your show was the one thing I could do for a release,” she was told.

Kriz and her trio, Angie Kriz and the PolkaToons, have felt the sting of the virus. Dozens of live gigs have been canceled; her husband lost his job. But the lively band — whose tuba player, Craig Falls, has a “Polka or Die” covering over the bell of his instrument — gets a measure of revenge by playing a coronavirus polka, with the stanza “Oh my you virus, won’t you go away …”

“Everyone is very aware of it,” said Kriz, a “lunch lady” at Bellevue’s Twin Ridge Elementary School by day. “I’m usually hugging everyone in the crowd. I keep my distance (now) and give people more elbow bumps.”