Rain, cooler conditions expected in Nebraska over Memorial Day weekend

Cold air dropping down from the Dakotas into Nebraska is expected to make for a cool and damp Memorial Day weekend.

"I know there are precipitation chances pretty much through the weekend," said meteorologist Dave Eastlack of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "On Friday, a large, cooler air mass will be traversing through the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa. Behind that will be a cold air mass that will be bringing cooler temperatures."

Thunderstorms swept across Nebraska on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Many reporting locations in the metro area, including Omaha's Eppley Airfield, received about an inch of rain. Richard Behrens, who has a reporting station in the Florence area of Omaha, had 1.25 inches of rain. The heaviest rain fell around Holdrege in south-central Nebraska, where 1.68 inches of rain was recorded.

Large hail and strong winds struck parts of western Nebraska, said Darren Snively, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Reports of some quarter-sized hail came in from Cherry County in northern Nebraska, he said.

"We had high winds reported, 50 mph, north of Lake McConaughy," Snively said. "The only tornado report we had was in Benkelman in southwest Nebraska."