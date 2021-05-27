Rain, cooler conditions expected in Nebraska over Memorial Day weekend

Cold air dropping down from the Dakotas into Nebraska is expected to make for a cool and damp Memorial Day weekend.
"I know there are precipitation chances pretty much through the weekend," said meteorologist Dave Eastlack of the National Weather Service office in Valley. "On Friday, a large, cooler air mass will be traversing through the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa. Behind that will be a cold air mass that will be bringing cooler temperatures."
Here are some of the rain amounts from the showers and storms overnight. Much of the Omaha/Council Bluffs and Lincoln areas had around an inch of rain. We will have more reports later. pic.twitter.com/sb3TISiHj8— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) May 27, 2021
Thunderstorms swept across Nebraska on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Many reporting locations in the metro area, including Omaha's Eppley Airfield, received about an inch of rain. Richard Behrens, who has a reporting station in the Florence area of Omaha, had 1.25 inches of rain. The heaviest rain fell around Holdrege in south-central Nebraska, where 1.68 inches of rain was recorded.
Large hail and strong winds struck parts of western Nebraska, said Darren Snively, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in North Platte. Reports of some quarter-sized hail came in from Cherry County in northern Nebraska, he said.
"We had high winds reported, 50 mph, north of Lake McConaughy," Snively said. "The only tornado report we had was in Benkelman in southwest Nebraska."
The National Weather Service office in Goodland, Kansas, said it was sending a storm team to Benkelman to survey the damage. No injuries had been reported as of early Thursday.
Expect to see temperatures in the mid-50s in northeast Nebraska and a high of 61 in Omaha on Friday, Eastlack said. Falls City, in southeast Nebraska, will have temperatures more typical for this time of year with a high of 78 degrees, he said.
Eastlack sees a "decent" chance of rain across northeast Nebraska on Saturday, but Omaha could stay dry. Still, the high temperature for Omaha is expected to remain in the mid-60s.
Better chances for rain are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday across Kansas and Nebraska, he said. Temperatures will remain stuck in the 60s.
"On Monday, Memorial Day, we will have another shot at precipitation," Eastlack said. "There will be another upper-level disturbance dropping down, producing showers and thundershowers."
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272