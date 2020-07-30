You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rain has been a tale of too much or too little, and that's not changing
0 comments

Rain has been a tale of too much or too little, and that's not changing

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200731_new_rain_zl1

Bugs hang out on some wildflowers near the Missouri River on Thursday. The forecast for the next several days is for dry, mild weather, according to the National Weather Service, with the next chance of rain in Omaha coming Saturday night.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

This summer has been a tale of the haves and have-nots when it comes to rain, and this week’s rain has been no exception.

A scant .35 inches of rain fell in Omaha on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning based on readings at Eppley Airfield, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

South of Omaha, parts of Cass County, Nebraska, and Mills County, Iowa, received 4 to 6 inches of rain, according to the weather service. A monitoring station southeast of Murray in Cass County recorded 6.08 inches of rain, according to the weather service.

The same occurred in the Lincoln area, Nicolaisen said. Lincoln received .24 inches, while Hickman, some 15 miles away, took on 3 to 4 inches of rain.

“The rich have gotten richer lately,” Nicolaisen said.

Omaha is behind on rain by about 8 inches this year, Nicolaisen said. As a result, the Omaha metro area, along with the surrounding area, remains in drought, according to the National Drought Monitor.

This week’s heavy rains flooded streets in some communities, including Butte and Edgar, and a number of rural roads.

Probably one the best examples of too much of a good thing this month has been in Thayer County. The town of Hebron has had its all-time wettest month in 128 years of record-keeping, said Cindy Fay, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The forecast for the next several days is for dry, mild weather, Nicolaisen said, so no break from drought. The next chance for rain in Omaha is Saturday night.

“It’s going to be really pleasant if you don’t have to rely on rain,” he said. “The farmers aren’t going to enjoy this as much as everybody else.”

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News