Rain, humidity help crews bring wildfire in western Nebraska under control

Overnight humidity and some rainfall helped crews fighting a wildfire in western Nebraska's Banner County. Containment of the fire, dubbed the Smokey Fire, stood at 70% as of Friday afternoon.
NEBRASKA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY
Rain and high humidity Thursday night aided crews in bringing the Smokey Fire in western Nebraska under control.
The wildfire, which started in Banner County about 16 miles southeast of Gering on Tuesday, was about 70% contained by Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
Containment refers to the "blackline" of burned fuel, natural fire breaks or a bulldozed line around the outside of a fire's perimeter that the fire should not be able to cross in the current weather conditions, the release explained. The fire may continue to burn within the contained area.
The overnight relative humidity of 90% in the area helped keep dry vegetation from rapidly drying out and intensifying the blaze, while rainfall allowed crews to start the demobilization process, according to the release. Two single-engine air tankers were sent back to their bases Thursday. Two Nebraska National Guard helicopters and two Nebraska State Patrol drone teams remained at the fire to help with hot spots, according to the release.
There have been no reported injuries or homes destroyed by the fire, according to the release.
Officials warned all Nebraskans to be cautious of ongoing fire danger due to dry conditions.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nearly 88% of the state is in some degree of drought, and 29% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought.
Those concerned about wildfire smoke or who have breathing problems can check the air quality in their area at
airnow.gov.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of September 2022
A giant American flag hanging between two ladders from Omaha firetrucks is reflected in the sunglasses of Omaha firefighter Bruno Caro during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr Rudi Mitchell, left, and Pam WhiteBear participate in a wreath-laying ceremony during POW/MIA Day at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Meier, bottom, watches as Heritage Nursery plants trees at Memorial Park on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for an open receiver before being sacked by Georgia Southern's Anthony Wilson, right, in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Season ticket holders Laura Buchman, left, and her husband Ed Duncklee wait on the start of the Nebraska and Georgia Southern outside of Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts answers questions about the firing of Head Coach Scott Frost on Sunday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) makes a catch fo an interception in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Georgia Southern's Gerald Green (4) rushes in the Georgia Southern vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aurora's Carlos Collazo (2) escapes a tackle by Ashland-Greenwood's Drake Zimmerman (11) during the game on Friday.
KATY COWELL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Gross' fans celebrate a touchdown during the game against Elkhorn on Thursday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nate Boerkircher scores a touchdown early in the third quarter against North Dakota on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Doug Larson holds the certificate and flag he was given after he graduated from Veterans Treatment Court at the City-County Building on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton, left, celebrates wining the third set over Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick prepares to hit the ball at Creighton's Kendra Wait, top right, and Kiana Schmitt, bottom right, in the second set at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd of 15,797 watch Nebraska take on Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ellie Bolton (from left), Norah Sis, and Sky McCune watch the pregame video before their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Kendra Wait celebrates a point during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Sky McCune bumps the ball during their game against Nebraska at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) tries to block Creighton's Kendra Wait during their game at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein (left) and Nicklin Hames celebrate a kill during their game against Creighton at CHI Health Center on Wednesday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players run onto the field before their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant tries to escape North Dakota’s defense during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERAL
Nebraska’s Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a 31-yard pass during the 2nd half of their game against North Dakota at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. tries to bring down North Dakota’s Isaiah Smith during the 2nd half of their game at Memorial Field on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) looks up at the replay after being sacked for the second time in the first quarter of the North Dakota vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fist bumps Walt (right) and Gus Rasmussen after scoring a touchdown during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Amanda Fink wears Husker themed cowboy books she purchased in Nashville before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kendra Wait (left) and Kiana Schmitt try to block the ball during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Kiara Reinhardt (center) and her teammates celebrate a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard (5) rushes with Millard South's Bryson Zimmerman (51) on his tail in the Millard South vs. Elkhorn South football game at Elkhorn High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton’s Keeley Davis celebrates after scoring a point during their game against USC at Sokol Arena on Friday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!