Rain, humidity help crews bring wildfire in western Nebraska under control

Rain and high humidity Thursday night aided crews in bringing the Smokey Fire in western Nebraska under control.

The wildfire, which started in Banner County about 16 miles southeast of Gering on Tuesday, was about 70% contained by Friday afternoon, according to a press release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

Containment refers to the "blackline" of burned fuel, natural fire breaks or a bulldozed line around the outside of a fire's perimeter that the fire should not be able to cross in the current weather conditions, the release explained. The fire may continue to burn within the contained area.

The overnight relative humidity of 90% in the area helped keep dry vegetation from rapidly drying out and intensifying the blaze, while rainfall allowed crews to start the demobilization process, according to the release. Two single-engine air tankers were sent back to their bases Thursday. Two Nebraska National Guard helicopters and two Nebraska State Patrol drone teams remained at the fire to help with hot spots, according to the release.

There have been no reported injuries or homes destroyed by the fire, according to the release.

Officials warned all Nebraskans to be cautious of ongoing fire danger due to dry conditions. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, nearly 88% of the state is in some degree of drought, and 29% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought.

Those concerned about wildfire smoke or who have breathing problems can check the air quality in their area at airnow.gov.