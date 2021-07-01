Ralston and Seward face off over whose July Fourth celebration is best

In a star-spangled debate on Thursday, public officials from Ralston and Seward made their case for which of the Nebraska cities hosts the best Fourth of July celebration.
“For decades — decades — Ralston and Seward have been warily eyeing each other, like heavyweight champions before the championship fight," Ralston Mayor Don Groesser said.
It was time, Groesser said, to settle "the most important question in eastern Nebraska history."
Poll: Which Nebraska city has the best July Fourth celebration?
The argument was born on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, according to Sen. Steve Lathrop, whose district includes Ralston, and Sen. Mark Kolterman, whose district includes Seward. The two lawmakers went back and forth a few times about their towns' respective fireworks displays while discussing a bill to allow Nebraskans to buy a wider variety of fireworks, Lathrop said, before they "exhausted" their seatmates.
The two senators joined Groesser and Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier to boast about their celebrations, both of which have long histories and attract tens of thousands of visitors.
Eickmeier made a strong case for Seward: There's a gubernatorial proclamation naming it "Nebraska's Official Fourth of July City," and former Sen. Edward Zorinsky once signed a proclamation naming Seward "National Fourth of July City — Small Town U. S. A." There's even a historical marker that features the "4th of July City" designation.
“So, for those of you still wondering about which city is the Fourth of July city, we have what the kids call ‘receipts,' " Eickmeier said.
He later told The World-Herald that the celebration has become part of the community's identity, and it's often a person's introduction to the city.
“We’re here today primarily to help Ralston promote their celebration," Kolterman said. "Because it’s underserved, and we think that they need the help that we can give them.”
Lathrop also brought paperwork to support Ralston's case: A mayoral proclamation, which references a resolution to the same effect, officially declared "Ralston, Nebraska — Independence City" the city's theme.
Language in the proclamation includes that "Ralston is well known as the host of the largest and best Independence Day celebration in the heart of America ..."
Groesser told The World-Herald that the significance of calling the holiday "Independence Day" in Ralston lies in the town's "spirit of independence" from Omaha, though there's no beef between the two cities.
While he debunked the rumor that there's a monetary fine associated with calling the holiday the "Fourth of July" while in Ralston, Groesser said the city attorney does have a gong behind his desk in the City Council chambers and will ring it if anybody says those words.
The leaders of the areas' chambers of commerce shared event highlights planned this year: Seward's event includes a craft show, the dedication of the Nebraska National Guard Museum, a car show, contests, parade, fireworks and more. Local brewery Bottle Rocket Brewing Company will host a cornhole tournament, along with a "nationally recognized 30th annual street pole vault competition," said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.
In Ralston, there's a fun run and walk, a water fight, fireworks, and an even longer parade than Seward's that will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, Lathrop said. And the parade includes Shriners.
“I am confident we will have more clowns in our parade than they will in Seward," Lathrop said. "And I’m not talking about the people at the front of the parade — the politicians — I’m talking about the Shriners that walk alongside and entertain the young people that attend.”
Jank said Seward draws over 40,000 people, while Lathrop said Ralston's event draws about 60,000.
In the end, the debate was declared a tie. Truly, it served as a way to promote the cities' events after a year off during the pandemic, and as a stage to celebrate a return to community celebrations in general.
“It really is about: The city of Ralston, the city of Seward are back," Lathrop said. "This is an important celebration, sort of post-pandemic, and an opportunity for people to get out, meet their neighbors, celebrate our independence and everything our country stands for.”
13 fun, festive ideas for a 4th of July picnic
Mason jar drinks
There’s something classic about Mason jars, and they’re great vessels for Fourth of July drinks. Shop antique stores for vintage versions, or look online for Mason jars with handles, lids and straws, which make them perfect for portable picnicking.
Decorative utensil jars
Don’t bother setting the table — guests can grab what they need from no-fuss utensil jars. Simply decorate containers such as empty oatmeal canisters or coffee canisters by wrapping them with festive paper and securing with tape. Add an adhesive chalkboard label to send a fun message.
Sparkling place setting
Encourage guests to get in the spirit by setting each place with a box of sparklers. For an easy DIY napkin ring, glue the end of a 12-inch grosgrain ribbon to the flat side of a D-ring. Wrap the ribbon around a napkin and the sparklers, and loop it through the D-ring to secure.
Fruit salad sailboat
A simple sail is all you need to transform a watermelon fruit salad into a seaworthy centerpiece. Cut a triangle from ticking fabric and fold it in half over a dowel. Hot-glue the fabric along the dowel to secure and along the loose edges for a stiff sail.
Roll-it-up place setting
Make picnic prep a breeze with an all-in-one utensil holder and place mat. Fold the long end of a dish towel up until it becomes the size of a placemat. Stitch or hot-glue the outer edges together. Insert utensils into the pocket, roll up, and tie with a separate ribbon.
Fair-style berry cones
Use food to decorate the picnic table. Form sturdy wax paper into cones, securing with transparent tape. Fill each cone with blue or red berries to create a sweet treat and dazzling display all in one.
Patriotic snack station
An arrangement of classic snacks is a great way to keep guests happy until the Fourth of July picnic begins. The bright colors and nostalgic feel of licorice, pretzels and boxed caramel popcorn lend a festive baseball-game accent to the party.
Temporary glass labels
Turn plain drinking glasses into patriotic ones — temporarily — for the holiday. Using pinking shears, cut bands of red-and-white plaid oilcloth to fit around the glasses. Sew or glue a white oilcloth rectangle to the center of the band, then adhere the ends of the band together so it fits around a glass. (The band should easily slip over the narrower bottom of a glass and slide upward until it stays snugly in place.)
Patriotic buckets
Display famous words from the Declaration of Independence on galvanized tubs. Coat three tubs with white metal primer. Then paint each tub a different shade of blue. (Buy deep blue exterior paint and dilute with white exterior paint to get the two lighter hues). Use letter stickers to spell “life,” “liberty” and “happiness” on the tubs. Fill with ice to hold drinks or frozen treats, or use without ice to hold sparklers for some Fourth of July fun.
Stylish snack table
Ditch the food packages and line galvanized pails with napkins to serve picnic staples, such as potato chips or buns. A label makes refills a cinch.
Shoelace napkin ties
Eating saucy sandwiches and dripping ice cream treats is all part of a great Fourth of July picnic. So, let your guests enjoy the messy fare by using inexpensive white dish towels as oversize napkins. Roll the towels and fasten with checkered shoelaces for a pop of color.
Red, white and blue table
Mix and match assorted paper goods to create a patriotic table setting. Don’t worry if the blues and reds don’t match perfectly; together they’ll create a cohesive look suitable for any patriotic holiday.
Deli-style sandwiches
For a fun presentation, preassemble hot dogs or burgers with buns wrapped in wax paper. Secure the wrap with an American flag toothpick.