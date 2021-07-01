Ralston and Seward face off over whose July Fourth celebration is best

“So, for those of you still wondering about which city is the Fourth of July city, we have what the kids call ‘receipts,' " Eickmeier said.

He later told The World-Herald that the celebration has become part of the community's identity, and it's often a person's introduction to the city.

“We’re here today primarily to help Ralston promote their celebration," Kolterman said. "Because it’s underserved, and we think that they need the help that we can give them.”

Lathrop also brought paperwork to support Ralston's case: A mayoral proclamation, which references a resolution to the same effect, officially declared "Ralston, Nebraska — Independence City" the city's theme.

Language in the proclamation includes that "Ralston is well known as the host of the largest and best Independence Day celebration in the heart of America ..."

Groesser told The World-Herald that the significance of calling the holiday "Independence Day" in Ralston lies in the town's "spirit of independence" from Omaha, though there's no beef between the two cities.