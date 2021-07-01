 Skip to main content
Ralston and Seward face off over whose July Fourth celebration is best
From left, State Sen. Mark Kolterman, Jonathan Jank, Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier, Ralston Mayor Don Groesser, Quinn Cooper and State Sen. Steve Lathrop spar over which Fourth of July celebration is the best in Nebraska.

 Sara Gentzler

Here's a list of local rules for this year's Fourth of July firework use.

In a star-spangled debate on Thursday, public officials from Ralston and Seward made their case for which of the Nebraska cities hosts the best Fourth of July celebration.

“For decades — decades — Ralston and Seward have been warily eyeing each other, like heavyweight champions before the championship fight," Ralston Mayor Don Groesser said.

It was time, Groesser said, to settle "the most important question in eastern Nebraska history."

The argument was born on the floor of the Nebraska Legislature, according to Sen. Steve Lathrop, whose district includes Ralston, and Sen. Mark Kolterman, whose district includes Seward. The two lawmakers went back and forth a few times about their towns' respective fireworks displays while discussing a bill to allow Nebraskans to buy a wider variety of fireworks, Lathrop said, before they "exhausted" their seatmates.

The two senators joined Groesser and Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier to boast about their celebrations, both of which have long histories and attract tens of thousands of visitors.

Eickmeier made a strong case for Seward: There's a gubernatorial proclamation naming it "Nebraska's Official Fourth of July City," and former Sen. Edward Zorinsky once signed a proclamation naming Seward "National Fourth of July City — Small Town U. S. A." There's even a historical marker that features the "4th of July City" designation.

“So, for those of you still wondering about which city is the Fourth of July city, we have what the kids call ‘receipts,' " Eickmeier said.

He later told The World-Herald that the celebration has become part of the community's identity, and it's often a person's introduction to the city.

“We’re here today primarily to help Ralston promote their celebration," Kolterman said. "Because it’s underserved, and we think that they need the help that we can give them.” 

Lathrop also brought paperwork to support Ralston's case: A mayoral proclamation, which references a resolution to the same effect, officially declared "Ralston, Nebraska — Independence City" the city's theme.

Language in the proclamation includes that "Ralston is well known as the host of the largest and best Independence Day celebration in the heart of America ..."

Groesser told The World-Herald that the significance of calling the holiday "Independence Day" in Ralston lies in the town's "spirit of independence" from Omaha, though there's no beef between the two cities.

While he debunked the rumor that there's a monetary fine associated with calling the holiday the "Fourth of July" while in Ralston, Groesser said the city attorney does have a gong behind his desk in the City Council chambers and will ring it if anybody says those words.

The leaders of the areas' chambers of commerce shared event highlights planned this year: Seward's event includes a craft show, the dedication of the Nebraska National Guard Museum, a car show, contests, parade, fireworks and more. Local brewery Bottle Rocket Brewing Company will host a cornhole tournament, along with a "nationally recognized 30th annual street pole vault competition," said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership.

In Ralston, there's a fun run and walk, a water fight, fireworks, and an even longer parade than Seward's that will be televised on News Channel Nebraska, Lathrop said. And the parade includes Shriners.

“I am confident we will have more clowns in our parade than they will in Seward," Lathrop said. "And I’m not talking about the people at the front of the parade — the politicians — I’m talking about the Shriners that walk alongside and entertain the young people that attend.”

Jank said Seward draws over 40,000 people, while Lathrop said Ralston's event draws about 60,000.

In the end, the debate was declared a tie. Truly, it served as a way to promote the cities' events after a year off during the pandemic, and as a stage to celebrate a return to community celebrations in general.

“It really is about: The city of Ralston, the city of Seward are back," Lathrop said. "This is an important celebration, sort of post-pandemic, and an opportunity for people to get out, meet their neighbors, celebrate our independence and everything our country stands for.”

Staying safe

