Rapper Flo Rida to replace Lady A at Nebraska State Fair

Flo Rida will be the new headliner during the final day of the Nebraska State Fair's concert series.
The "Low" rapper is replacing Lady A for the fair's Sept. 3 concert.
Lady A announced last week that it was postponing its tour to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.
“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s state fair,” Bill Ogg, the fair's executive director, said in a press release.
Raised in the Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida debuted with the album "Mail on Sunday" in 2008. His first single "Low," featuring T. Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The following year, his album "R.O.O.T.S." produced the single "Right Round," featuring Kesha. Other hits include "Club Can't Handle Me," "G.D.F.R." and "Whistle."
No tickets from the Lady A concert will be valid for the Flo Rida show. Instead, all tickets for Lady A will be refunded. Ticket buyers who paid cash must bring their ticket to their purchase location for a refund.
Tickets for the Flo Rida concert are on sale now at
statefair.org. General admission is $49 and the pit is $69.
The Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island. Other acts featured in the concert series include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the "Happy Together" Tour.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of August 2022
A brand-new variety of bio-engineered pink pineapple, called the Pinkglow" by Del Monte is causing a splash at stores and produce stands.

Two purple martins look for space on a tree branch Wednesday as thousands of the birds land near 42nd and Farnam Streets.

Volunteers devein cabbage while preparing to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday. Sarma is a Croatian cabbage roll that the parish, located at 36th and X Streets, will sell at its 105th annual festival on Sunday, August 7th. They started with about 250 pounds of cabbage and 150 pounds of meat and hope to make about 900 Sarma.

A bird's flight is illuminated by the moon. The peak of the purple martin migration in this area is usually in late August.

Thousands of purple martins and other birds fill the air near 42nd and Farnam Streets. Purple martins are returning to midtown Omaha in big numbers for the first time in several years.

Mary Mangiamelli moves a trays of meatballs she scooped to make Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.

Joann Pechacek stacks cabbage leaves after they have been deveined in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Wednesday.

Volunteers roll Sarma in the Saints Peter and Paul's gym on Thursday.



FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks to journalists at the Omaha FBI office on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Wray addressed threats made to law enforcement after agents raided Mar-a-Lago residence.

