Rapper Flo Rida to replace Lady A at Nebraska State Fair

Flo Rida will be the new headliner during the final day of the Nebraska State Fair's concert series.

The "Low" rapper is replacing Lady A for the fair's Sept. 3 concert.

Lady A announced last week that it was postponing its tour to allow band member Charles Kelley time to focus on his sobriety.

“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s state fair,” Bill Ogg, the fair's executive director, said in a press release.

Raised in the Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida debuted with the album "Mail on Sunday" in 2008. His first single "Low," featuring T. Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The following year, his album "R.O.O.T.S." produced the single "Right Round," featuring Kesha. Other hits include "Club Can't Handle Me," "G.D.F.R." and "Whistle."

No tickets from the Lady A concert will be valid for the Flo Rida show. Instead, all tickets for Lady A will be refunded. Ticket buyers who paid cash must bring their ticket to their purchase location for a refund.

Tickets for the Flo Rida concert are on sale now at statefair.org. General admission is $49 and the pit is $69.

The Nebraska State Fair runs Aug. 26 through Sept. 5 in Grand Island. Other acts featured in the concert series include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the "Happy Together" Tour.