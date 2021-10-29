Rare, hereditary dementia takes life of Nebraska farmer, family members

‘A crucifixion’

“His demise was slow and agonizing, but that gave us a lot of time to talk. We talked about what we wanted and did not want,” Janet said. “Once we saw that he was very sick, he said to me, ‘Janet, don’t let this disease kill you.’ But it did.”

Early on, she began posting their harrowing journey on Facebook because “there had to be some way to use this situation to do good and to help others,” she said.

She said the vicious disease “takes away your marriage, your relationship. It takes away the person you knew a little piece at a time until you don’t know them anymore. I became Mark’s mother, his caregiver, and there was nothing I could do to stop it,” she said.

“Every day got harder. Every day never got better. There was no turning back. There was no way out of it until he died, and the person who remained died anyway,” she said.

Memories trickled in, like how Mark loved to race sailboats. He raced scows at Johnson Lake, at Fort Randall, South Dakota, and Grand Lake, Colorado.