Recent high school graduate from Wymore dies in one-vehicle rollover

A 2022 graduate of Southern High School in Wymore, Nebraska, died and another teenager was seriously injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash southeast of Beatrice.

Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday crash, according to investigators from the Gage County Sheriff's Office. Billy O'Keefe Jr., 18, also of Wymore, was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln in serious condition.

Jeff Murphy, the principal at Southern High School, said that although students were not in class Monday, the district was making counselors available. Staff members still are working at the school, he said.

"Keilan was a very polite young man, and very quiet," Murphy said. "He got along with everyone here very well."

Investigators determined that around 6 p.m. Saturday, Schultz was driving his 2003 Ford Mustang southbound at a high speed on South 36th and attempting to negotiate a curve onto Locust Road. The Mustang left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting both occupants.

Airbags were deployed, investigators said, but seat belts were not in use.

The crash site is about nine miles southeast of Beatrice. Wymore is about 14 miles southeast of Beatrice.

