Record number of endangered whooping cranes stop over in central Nebraska

Taddicken said he isn’t sure why there are so many more birds this fall.

“It just depends on the weather and all kinds of different things and what the birds like,” he said.

A reluctance to fly into a strong south wind may have kept them here, but he expects them to head out quickly as colder weather moves in from the north this week.

Baasch thinks they’ll all be gone by Tuesday.

Taddicken said that in the mid-1950s, there were only about 15 whooping cranes left in the world. Lots of work has been done by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and others to protect them since then, he said.

The National Audubon Society and Crane Trust have contributed by protecting the Platte River and the habitat surrounding it. A stretch from Lexington to Denman has been designated as critical habitat.

“Over the years, the USFWS has led efforts in protecting and studying the whooping cranes in an effort to bring them back from the brink of extinction,” Taddicken said. “Efforts continue today with river land protected and managed by conservation groups like Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary, Crane Trust, the Nature Conservancy as well as the efforts of the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.”