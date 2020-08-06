Red Cross calls for donations of plasma with COVID-19 antibodies

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined the American Red Cross on Wednesday in calling for donations of blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.
The demand for blood plasma with COVID-19 antibodies has doubled in the past month with the recent rise in cases, according to Weysan Dun of the Red Cross, and one plasma donation can help up to three seriously ill patients.
“We’re all in this together,” Dun said. “We need to help each other out.”
He said that using antibodies is a time-tested method to treat people when a vaccine is unavailable and a treatment has yet to be developed. Recent clinical use has shown that such antibodies have helped seriously ill patients recover from the virus, Dun said at the governor’s press conference on Wednesday.
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
