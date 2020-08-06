You are the owner of this article.
Red Cross calls for donations of plasma with COVID-19 antibodies
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined the American Red Cross on Wednesday in calling for donations of blood plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The demand for blood plasma with COVID-19 antibodies has doubled in the past month with the recent rise in cases, according to Weysan Dun of the Red Cross, and one plasma donation can help up to three seriously ill patients.

“We’re all in this together,” Dun said. “We need to help each other out.”

He said that using antibodies is a time-tested method to treat people when a vaccine is unavailable and a treatment has yet to be developed. Recent clinical use has shown that such antibodies have helped seriously ill patients recover from the virus, Dun said at the governor’s press conference on Wednesday.

To set up an appointment for giving plasma, access the website: redcrossblood.org/plasma4covid

The Nebraska Community Blood Bank also is seeking plasma from recovered patients.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

