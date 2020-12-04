Regents agree to tweak, push back $155 million Husker football complex

The plan for the $155 million Husker football and sports complex underwent delay and changes Friday at the direction of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.
Most changes result from the pandemic slowdown and the challenge of raising $100 million in private cash, NU administrators said. The regents hired former NU President Hank Bounds, who now is a professor at the University of South Alabama, to head fundraising. He will be paid a total of $750,000 over three years for that service.
The project also has been split into two phases. The first phase, which is the bulk of the project, is scheduled to conclude in July 2023, a year later than completion of the entire project was initially planned. The timeline on the second phase hasn't been determined.
The project's primary aim is to provide facilities that compete with or exceed those at other Big Ten schools, provide a "wow" factor in recruiting and restore Husker football to its 1990s eminence.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green told the regents that because of the strong support of Husker sports, the plan can go forward while retaining the health of the athletic department. The department is among the few in the country that makes a profit and donates some money to the rest of the university.
Documentation provided to the regents indicates $80 million of $100 million in private money has been raised. The remainder will be raised for "phase two," for which there is no schedule yet.
Other funding sources for the project are NU's "internal lending program," which is a new NU term for revenue bonds, and trust-fund money.
NU President Ted Carter said the pandemic has rattled everyone. "COVID-19 has touched every part of the University of Nebraska, and that includes Husker athletics," Carter said. He said he feels good about the amount raised under the circumstances.
"I know we all wish we had shovels in the ground right now," he said.
Among the elements to be delayed or put entirely on hold are renovation of the Osborne Athletic Complex and construction of a northeast Memorial Stadium tower, including elevators and escalators. Restrooms and concessions also were to go in that area and are on hold.
The Osborne Complex originally was to be renovated to enlarge the existing sports medicine area for sports other than football. Information presented to the regents stated there would be no renovation in the Osborne Athletic Complex, and only the base of a new North Stadium tower will be constructed.
