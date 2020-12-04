Regents agree to tweak, push back $155 million Husker football complex

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Documentation provided to the regents indicates $80 million of $100 million in private money has been raised. The remainder will be raised for "phase two," for which there is no schedule yet.

Other funding sources for the project are NU's "internal lending program," which is a new NU term for revenue bonds, and trust-fund money.

NU President Ted Carter said the pandemic has rattled everyone. "COVID-19 has touched every part of the University of Nebraska, and that includes Husker athletics," Carter said. He said he feels good about the amount raised under the circumstances.

"I know we all wish we had shovels in the ground right now," he said.

Among the elements to be delayed or put entirely on hold are renovation of the Osborne Athletic Complex and construction of a northeast Memorial Stadium tower, including elevators and escalators. Restrooms and concessions also were to go in that area and are on hold.

The Osborne Complex originally was to be renovated to enlarge the existing sports medicine area for sports other than football. Information presented to the regents stated there would be no renovation in the Osborne Athletic Complex, and only the base of a new North Stadium tower will be constructed.