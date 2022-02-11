Regents approve new policy that opens the door to possible alcohol sales at NU athletic events

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a policy Friday that opens the door to the possibility that alcohol could someday be served at Husker athletic events.
By an unanimous vote, the regents took a major step toward reversing a decades-long ban on the sale of alcohol during Husker athletic events. However, the new policy does not make that a certainty.
Rather, the policy, which was sponsored by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green, gives the chancellor of each university along with the system president the option to consider whether to allow alcohol to be sold during home athletic events.
Some regents made their support known shortly before the vote. Regent Tim Clare, who was elected vice chair earlier in the meeting, said there are a lot of questions that need to be answered around alcohol but the new policy “gives us an opportunity to control it.”
Husker fans should not expect to be able to buy a beer inside Memorial Stadium come the start of the 2022 football season. NU President Ted Carter said the university would exercise careful consideration on whether to eventually allow alcohol sales in the stadium. That includes evaluating safety protocols and exploring whether there is a business case for reversing the ban.
Though the policy approved Friday would allow him to sign off on alcohol sales at athletic events, Carter said he would bring any proposals before the regents for discussion. That applies to any of the universities in the NU system, not just UNL.
While fans attending Nebraska home games and matches will have to wait for the time being, attendees at the upcoming Big Ten Wrestling Championships will not.
In a separate action Friday, the regents approved allowing alcohol sales at the tournament, which runs March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
In a statement prior to Friday’s meeting, Alberts said allowing alcohol sales at the conference wrestling championship “would be consistent with beverage options provided at Big Ten Championship competitions in many sports, including the Big Ten Baseball Tournament in Omaha." Alberts also noted that Pinnacle Bank has the infrastructure in place to handle alcohol sales.
Regents’ approval of the policy opens the door for NU to join what appears to be a growing trend of universities selling alcohol during athletic events.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September that university athletic departments have turned to selling alcohol in stadiums on game days to help recover from financial losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when football games were played in mostly empty stadiums.
During a radio show last month, Alberts said beer and wine options should be viewed as a “fan amenity.” He said alcohol doesn’t drive attendance and it doesn’t make as much money as has been advertised. But Alberts added that he’s seen research that it may reduce binge drinking in tailgating parking lots.
While alcohol has never been sold at Husker athletic events, it has been sold during University of Nebraska at Omaha athletic events Baxter Arena and Tal Anderson Field.
In perhaps the first time in Memorial Stadium’s history, beer sales were permitted inside the stadium last August during country music star Garth Brooks’ concert.