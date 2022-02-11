Regents approve new policy that opens the door to possible alcohol sales at NU athletic events

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a policy Friday that opens the door to the possibility that alcohol could someday be served at Husker athletic events.

By an unanimous vote, the regents took a major step toward reversing a decades-long ban on the sale of alcohol during Husker athletic events. However, the new policy does not make that a certainty.

Rather, the policy, which was sponsored by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green, gives the chancellor of each university along with the system president the option to consider whether to allow alcohol to be sold during home athletic events.

Some regents made their support known shortly before the vote. Regent Tim Clare, who was elected vice chair earlier in the meeting, said there are a lot of questions that need to be answered around alcohol but the new policy “gives us an opportunity to control it.”