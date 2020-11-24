Regents expected to push back completion of $155 million Nebraska athletics complex

The price tag remains $155 million, but the proposed University of Nebraska-Lincoln football and sports complex would shrink a bit in a new plan and open later than expected.

The changes appear to be largely because more time is needed to raise the $100 million expected in private money. Fundraising is being overseen by former NU President Hank Bounds, who has moved to the University of South Alabama as a professor.

Leaders of the project believed Bounds was needed to work on fundraising after leaving the university because, they said, he had good connections. He has a $750,000, privately paid for, three-year contract for his fundraising and other services on this project, called the North Stadium Expansion.

How much later the project would be done isn't clear because the new plan creates two phases, and the timeline on the second phase has yet to be determined. The first phase is to be finished in August 2023 — a year later than completion was initially expected for the entire project. The first phase makes up the bulk of the project.

