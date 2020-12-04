Regents push back $155 million Husker football complex

Changes to the proposed $155 million Husker sports complex retain football team facilities and generally push back Memorial Stadium fan amenities and benefits to other athletic programs.
The NU Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the amended plan. It calls for the project to be cut into two phases with completion of the first phase coming a year later than the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hoped the whole project would be done.
Among the changes are a delay in building a tower for elevators and escalators in the northeast corner of the stadium, as well pushing back expectations for new restrooms and concessions in that area. Further, renovation of the Osborne Football Complex now is on hold, which will delay construction of a new sports medicine area for non-football sports.
From the start, the project mainly aimed to restore Husker football to its championship ways of more than 20 years ago. Program documents provided to the regents 13 months ago stated that Husker football through the years has served as “the benchmark,” “the gold standard” and a “trendsetter” for college football programs.
But UNL argues that football performance centers in other Big 10 schools have blown past those of the Huskers. To regain football eminence, supporters of the project argue, the UNL athletic department needs to modernize facilities in part to dazzle potential recruits.
In other action, the regents:
--Agreed to extend UNL’s contract with Collegiate Licensing Company by six years, beginning June 30, 2021. The company has agreed to pay UNL a $180,000 incentive before then. After that, as licensing company for Husker logos on apparel and other items, the company will receive 15% of the first $1.5 million annually, and lower percentages on higher levels of revenue.
--Honored NU Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha with the “regent emeritus” title. He is retiring from the board this month after serving 18 years in the elective position.
--OK’d acquisition of property by the NU Medical Center at 4417 Douglas St., 4418 Farnam St., 4430 Farnam St. and 4724 Leavenworth St. for about $5.6 million in campus money.
--Approved spending $6 million in private money for the NU College of Law’s Schmid Library on UNL’s East Campus.
Most changes result from the pandemic slowdown and the challenge of raising $100 million in private cash, NU administrators said. The regents hired former NU President Hank Bounds, who now is a professor at the University of South Alabama, to head fundraising. He will be paid a total of $750,000 over three years for that service.
Documentation provided to the regents indicates $80 million of $100 million in private money has been raised. The remainder will be raised for "phase two," for which there is no schedule yet.
Other funding sources for the project are NU's "internal lending program," which is a new NU term for revenue bonds, and trust-fund money.
NU President Ted Carter said the pandemic has rattled everyone. "COVID-19 has touched every part of the University of Nebraska, and that includes Husker athletics," Carter said. He said he feels good about the amount raised under the circumstances.
"I know we all wish we had shovels in the ground right now," he said.
