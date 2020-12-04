Regents push back $155 million Husker football complex

Changes to the proposed $155 million Husker sports complex retain football team facilities and generally push back Memorial Stadium fan amenities and benefits to other athletic programs.

The NU Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved the amended plan. It calls for the project to be cut into two phases with completion of the first phase coming a year later than the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hoped the whole project would be done.

Among the changes are a delay in building a tower for elevators and escalators in the northeast corner of the stadium, as well pushing back expectations for new restrooms and concessions in that area. Further, renovation of the Osborne Football Complex now is on hold, which will delay construction of a new sports medicine area for non-football sports.

From the start, the project mainly aimed to restore Husker football to its championship ways of more than 20 years ago. Program documents provided to the regents 13 months ago stated that Husker football through the years has served as “the benchmark,” “the gold standard” and a “trendsetter” for college football programs.