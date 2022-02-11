Regents vote opens the door to possible alcohol sales at NU athletic events

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved a policy Friday that opens the door to the possibility that alcohol could someday be served at Husker athletic events.

With the 7-0 vote, the regents took a major step toward reversing a decades-long ban on the sale of alcohol during Husker athletic events. However, the new policy does not make that a certainty.

Instead, the policy gives the chancellor of each university along with the system president the option to consider whether to allow alcohol to be sold during home athletic events. The proposal was sponsored by University of Nebraska-Lincoln Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green and is a revision of a policy last updated in 1999.

“This is very much a crawl-walk (process). We’re talking years here,” NU President Ted Carter told reporters.

Though the policy approved Friday would allow Carter to sign off on alcohol sales and advertisements at athletic events, he said he would bring any specific proposals before the regents for discussion. That applies to any of the universities in the NU system, not just UNL.