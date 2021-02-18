Regional energy group Southwest Power Pool, which includes Nebraska, ends emergency alert

The Southwest Power Pool, a regional power transmission group that includes utilities in Nebraska, told member organizations Thursday that the emergency alert has ended, the Omaha Public Power District announced.

Officials cautioned that because of increased power loads and continuing cold weather, the area "remains in a period of conservative operations" until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Increased high demand for power and failures of power plants in the South because of extreme cold weather caused utility companies to force outages in states from North Dakota to Texas.

Tuesday was the worst day for the rolling blackouts, which stretched over about four hours in OPPD's service area and two hours in Nebraska Public Power District's area, which covers most of the rest of the state.

A total of 80,596 OPPD customers lost power at some point from Monday to Wednesday morning, officials said. Usually, the planned outages lasted one to two hours.

Energy officials have said that the blackouts were not ideal, but a necessary, planned step in order to prevent disastrous, widespread outages.