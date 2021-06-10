Regional travel: A 1960s-era landmark in Iowa City gets a cool rehab

The Highlander scored dead last on Trip Advisor’s listing of Iowa City hotels when Harrington assumed ownership.

“It was horrible,” she says, remembering the 16 buckets catching water from leaky roofs on her first walk-thru. “This week (mid-January), we were No. 1. We’re feeling pretty spunky about that.”

COVID-related restrictions closed The Highlander in 2020 from mid-March to July 4. The derecho that hit most of Iowa on Aug. 10 was a one-two punch, knocking out power.

Rather than close again, Harrington and her core team improvised with generators and personal laptops. “We filled the hotel with locals and disaster crews for 17 days,” doing everything ourselves, from housekeeping to bartending to maintenance.

The hotel has 65,000 square feet for guests to unplug, unwind and reconnect — a social distancer’s dream. The pool area is a huge plus for families. The atrium-like space is large and bright and has comfy deck furniture arranged in pods. Twelve guest rooms on the perimeter of the pool have sliding doors and private patios for direct access.

You’re likely to see locals here, too. Day passes, for a fee, are available for designated hours evenings and weekends. Rates include a poolside room for changing and hanging out.