Remains of Nebraska soldier who disappeared in Germany in WWII are finally coming home

They found bones, some clothing, and some pieces of U.S. military equipment but nothing useful for identifying him. So the remains were labeled X-7388 Neuville and buried in Belgium at the Ardennes cemetery in 1949.

Several years ago, Accounting Agency historians determined that only Reab and two other soldiers had gone missing in the area where X-7388 had been found. They ruled out the other two as matches because of differing dental or physiological characteristics.

The identification was confirmed in September after X-7388’s DNA was compared with Dale Croxen’s.

“I was stunned,” Mabon said. “Right away, I emailed Ron in the Netherlands. Both of us find it unbelievable, after all this time, that he could be identified.”

Thomas said she expects at least 20 to 30 family members to attend the reinterment in June — possibly more, depending on COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Mabon, who lives nearby, will be there, too.

Busschers has a photo of Reab hanging in his living room and has made a shadow box with his photo and medals.