Remembrance ceremony brings understanding, recognition of those who attended Genoa Indian School

GENOA, Neb. — Barbara Grant flipped through the dozens of binders strewn across multiple tables in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center Saturday.

She was in search of relatives who may have attended the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School decades ago.

It’s important, Grant said, “to understand where we came from and what they went through.”

Grant, a member of the Omaha Tribe, was among more than 50 attendees of the 31st Genoa U.S. Indian School Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony hosted Saturday.

The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. It was one of the largest in a system of 25 federal Indian boarding schools. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old and came from more than 40 tribes.

The yearly remembrance ceremony is organized by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, which was established in 1990 with the intent to collect and preserve the school's history.

Nancy Carlson has been a member of the foundation since it began. She said the event helps inform the general public about the Genoa school.