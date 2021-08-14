Remembrance ceremony brings understanding, recognition of those who attended Genoa Indian School

GENOA, Neb. — Barbara Grant flipped through the dozens of binders strewn across multiple tables in the St. Rose of Lima Community Center Saturday.
She was in search of relatives who may have attended the Genoa U.S. Indian Industrial School decades ago.
It’s important, Grant said, “to understand where we came from and what they went through.”
Grant, a member of the Omaha Tribe, was among more than 50 attendees of the 31st Genoa U.S. Indian School Recognition and Remembrance Ceremony hosted Saturday.
The fourth federal boarding school to be built in the U.S., the Genoa school operated from 1884 to 1934. It was one of the largest in a system of 25 federal Indian boarding schools. At its peak in 1932, the school’s 640-acre campus housed 599 students, who ranged in age from 4 to 22 years old and came from more than 40 tribes.
The yearly remembrance ceremony is organized by the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation, which was established in 1990 with the intent to collect and preserve the school's history.
Nancy Carlson has been a member of the foundation since it began. She said the event helps inform the general public about the Genoa school.
“It’s so that the general public will understand that this was here and these are the things that happened here,” Carlson said. “It’s important for the descendants so they can share and know that their ancestors weren’t forgotten and they are cared about.”
Greg Gilham came all the way from Montana with his wife, Leslie Gilham, to attend the remembrance ceremony.
The couple, both members of the Blackfeet Nation, each had relatives at the school.
Greg Gilham began researching his ancestry about 10 years ago. He said Genoa, Nebraska, kept showing up in records.
“For me, (the remembrance ceremony) answers a lot of questions,” he said. “Plus, every time that we come here we get to meet people and share our stories.”
There’s a mutual understanding, Leslie Gilham said, of how other descendants feel.
“Our grandparents were here, they were probably just little kids,” she said. “Were they disciplined? We don’t know what happened to them.”
In addition to stories shared by descendants of former students, the event featured a presentation by Margaret Jacobs and Susana Grajales Geliga, co-directors of the Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project.
The project is a collaboration among the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; the Genoa U.S. Indian School Foundation; community advisers from the Omaha, Pawnee, Ponca, Santee Sioux and Winnebago Tribes of Nebraska; and descendants of those who attended the school. It aims to collect and digitize records in an effort to understand the history and legacy of the school.
Thousands of records have been collected so far. They can be viewed on the project's website.
Grajales Geliga, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Tribe, said she takes pride in community outreach.
"We're not a digital project just to be a digital project," she said. "We're not just some stuffy academic organization. We're trying to get this information out here because there's always someone looking for their history."
"As a Native American historian, how I've reconciled with that pain and with that history is to try to make sure that Native people find their stories," Grajales Geliga said. "Everybody is entitled to know their history and what their tribe's gone through."
As the government makes long-awaited strides in unveiling the untold history of Indian Boarding Schools, researchers in Nebraska are hopeful it brings a reckoning not yet seen in the United States.
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067