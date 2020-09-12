Renovations begin on old Nebraska hospital founded by nation's first Native American doctor

They told the story of how a young girl, the daughter of the last traditional chief of the Omaha Tribe, earned a medical degree decades before women could vote and Native Americans were recognized as citizens. She passed up lucrative offers to practice medicine elsewhere to serve her people, making house calls wrapped in a buffalo robe and riding a horse-drawn wagon.

Picotte died of cancer in 1915, but the hospital continued to operate for 30 more years. In recent years, it sat mostly vacant after being used as a private residence and a nursing home. A group of local residents had purchased the building during a tax sale, in hopes of someday restoring it. The nonprofit foundation, which includes representatives of the Omaha Tribe, now owns the building.

A new roof was put on the old hospital last year, with the help of a $50,000 grant from the Shakopee Tribe of Minnesota. Fauss Construction of Hooper began work to restore the exterior a week ago. A major funding source is a $590,000 USDA Rural Development grant.

Bowen said that a $2 million fundraising drive is scheduled to begin next year to finance the renovation of the building’s interior, as well as fund a part-time director, and landscaping and maintenance.