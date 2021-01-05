Report: Multiple leadership, system failures led to crisis at Nebraska youth treatment center

LINCOLN — Twice, security footage showed a teenage girl falling to the ground and suffering multiple seizures, while lights flashed from fire alarms and water poured from a broken sprinkler head.

The footage showed other youth — fellow residents at Nebraska's now-closed center for female juvenile offenders in Geneva — go check on the girl, help her to a quieter area and try to shield her from the chaos.

It also revealed multiple staff members ignoring the girl's distress and even, at one point, apparently telling the other teens to step away from her.

Nebraska's state ombudsman and the inspector general of Nebraska Child Welfare described the August 2019 incidents in a new investigative report that looked into what caused the deterioration of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva.

The report, released Tuesday, pointed to failures of leadership on multiple levels and multiple fronts, in ways that compounded the consequences of each.