Report: Space Command decision was political; Colorado lawmaker urges Biden to reverse it

But backers of the Peterson and Offutt bids also noted that it is in the district of Rep. Mo Brooks, one of Trump's most ardent backers. He was one of six Alabama lawmakers who objected last week to the certification of the Electoral College results in two states where Trump has made unsupported claims that he defeated President-elect Joe Biden.

Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican who represents Colorado Springs and was previously a Trump loyalist, called the decision "horrendous" and published a letter he sent to Biden asking him to overturn the decision.

"This decision was not based on what is best for America’s national interests," Lamborn said. "For the good our of nation, I will fight this proposed move."

Colorado Springs is the center of the military's satellite program and is the headquarters of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command. The Gazette said boosters led by the city's Chamber of Commerce offered the Air Force a $130 million package of incentives that included land, tax breaks, a new golf course, and a major investment in space education at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.