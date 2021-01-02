Restaurant association says Nebraska should extend carryout cocktails to help businesses survive

“We’ve been devastated by this pandemic, as everybody knows,” Olson said. “But we’re very important to the economy of the state.”

A recent survey by the National Restaurant Association indicated that about 17% of the nation’s eateries had closed since the pandemic began, and that nearly nine in 10 full-service restaurants saw an average drop in sales of 36%. Olson, though, said she thought Nebraska’s restaurants had fared a bit better than that.

She said the association’s proposal would include a requirement for some sort of seal on carryout beverages that, if broken, would indicate that someone had opened their takeout drink in transit. The proposal would also end to-go drinks at some point, so legislators could review the policy and decide whether it should be extended.

Statistics from the Nebraska State Patrol indicate that drunken driving arrests declined by about 24% from April 1 to Dec. 28 when compared with a similar time frame a year ago.

Olson said that indicates that carryout drinks haven’t caused a problem.

Wagner, of Project Extra Mile, however, said the statistics don’t show whether those arrested had to-go cocktails.