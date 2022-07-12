Results of EPA testing in area neighboring Nox-Crete

Environmental testing of the Omaha neighborhood around a massive chemical fire found high levels of some contaminants in runoff, but none above a level of concern in soil and surfaces, according to the EPA.

The Environmental Protection Agency tested the near downtown neighborhood around the Nox-Crete warehouse for seven heavy metals and, depending upon the type of sample, about 130 to 150 volatile and semi-volatile organic compounds. Nox-Crete is located near 20th Street and Woolworth Avenue.

The EPA said soil test results indicate neighbors can eat fruits and vegetables from their gardens, assuming they take "normal precautions ... including rinsing items prior to eating."

The fire occurred May 30. The EPA took the samples June 1-3 on behalf of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, which is the lead agency on the investigation.

Water samples were taken from a puddle on the northwest side of the warehouse and in runoff on the north and south sides. Soil and outdoor wipe samples were taken at four homes and six commercial or industrial sites.

Here is information on the testing:

Outdoor water results

Testing found five heavy metals above a level of concern in the puddle or runoff: arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium and lead. The first four were found on the north to northwest side of the warehouse, either in the puddle or in runoff. Barium and chromium were also detected in the runoff on the south side, but at levels below the risk standard.

The highest concentration was for arsenic, which was 22 to 25 times the level that the EPA estimates poses a potential cancer risk of 1 in 10,000.

Lead was found at varying levels in water at all three locations — in the puddle and in the runoff on both the north and south sides.

Three volatile organic compounds were found above a level of concern in the water: benzene, ethylbenzene and toluene. Three were detected at levels that were below the risk threshold. Seventeen volatile organic compounds for which there are no water standards also were found in the runoff or puddle.

Soil results

The same five heavy metals found in water — arsenic, barium, cadmium, chromium and lead — were found in all the residential yards.

Unlike the water results, all of the soil results, except one, were below the standards the agency uses in deciding whether to undertake a cleanup.

In one yard, testing showed lead at 409 parts per million, just above the 400 parts per million threshold that the EPA has been using in Omaha to determine whether soil should be replaced.

The agency has said lead detections could be related to historical lead processes in Omaha, which has been the site of a major cleanup of lead-contaminated yards. More than 13,000 Omaha yards have had soil remediate by the EPA.

Cyanide was detected in yards at levels below the cleanup standard. The EPA tested for cyanide because it was one of the chemicals stored at the warehouse.

The EPA said the heavy metals and cyanide also are naturally occurring in soil and could also be there due to other industrial processes.

Outdoor surfaces

In the wipe samples, which were done on outside surfaces, heavy metals also were detected, but at levels below any risk threshold. The three heavy metals detected were barium, chromium and lead. No volatile organic compounds were detected on surfaces.

Residents have been worried about environmental contamination from the fire and have wondered whether it was safe to garden or for children to play on equipment.