Retiree gets $500k Powerball win with his morning coffee

Gene Dice Sr. stopped by Mike’s Mini Mart for a cup of joe recently and got something a little sweeter than sugar with his morning coffee.

Like, $500,000 in Powerball cash.

Dice, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, had bought a single Powerball ticket Feb. 20 for that day’s drawing at the very same store. The jackpot was worth $81 million.

As always, he paid an extra dollar for the “Power Play” multiplier, which can boost the prize by up to 10 times.

The next morning, Dice stopped to buy his coffee and josh with the clerk, as he does every day.

Oh, and to have her check his ticket. The clerk ran it through the scanner — and couldn’t believe her eyes.

“She just said it was a big winner,” Dice told Iowa Lottery officials when he stopped by the headquarters in Clive to claim his prize a few days later.

At first he didn’t believe her.

“I thought she was giving me a bad time,” he said, with a grin.

But it was no joke. Dice’s ticket matched four of the five white numbers: 4, 8, 22, 32 and 58 (all but the 8) and the Powerball, 4. He beat odds of 1 in 913,129.