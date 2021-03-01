Retiree gets $500k Powerball win with his morning coffee

Gene Dice Sr. stopped by Mike’s Mini Mart for a cup of joe recently and got something a little sweeter than sugar with his morning coffee.
Like, $500,000 in Powerball cash.
Dice, 73, of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, had bought a single Powerball ticket Feb. 20 for that day’s drawing at the very same store. The jackpot was worth $81 million.
As always, he paid an extra dollar for the “Power Play” multiplier, which can boost the prize by up to 10 times.
The next morning, Dice stopped to buy his coffee and josh with the clerk, as he does every day.
Oh, and to have her check his ticket. The clerk ran it through the scanner — and couldn’t believe her eyes.
“She just said it was a big winner,” Dice told Iowa Lottery officials when he stopped by the headquarters in Clive to claim his prize a few days later.
At first he didn’t believe her.
“I thought she was giving me a bad time,” he said, with a grin.
But it was no joke. Dice’s ticket matched four of the five white numbers: 4, 8, 22, 32 and 58 (all but the 8) and the Powerball, 4. He beat odds of 1 in 913,129.
“She was jumping up and down,” Dice said. “I thought she was going to jump right out of her shoes!”
His three adult kids weren’t quite sure whether to believe him, either — “because we’re always joking,” Dice said.
He said he buys three lottery tickets each week.
“I spend $8 on me,” he said. “I don’t drink anymore, I don’t party — that’s my entertainment.”
Dice also won a $30,000 prize in 2010 in a since-canceled game called Hot Lotto.
Though no one claimed the jackpot in the Feb. 20 drawing, Dice was one of nine $500,000 winners nationwide.
He hasn’t made any plans for his winnings except paying off his car and his truck. But he said he is a lot less worried now about funding his retirement.
