Ricketts acknowledges Trump unlikely to prevail in election challenges

For the first time, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts publicly acknowledged Monday that President Donald Trump is unlikely to prevail in his remaining legal challenges to the November election and that a new president would be taking office in January.

But the Republican governor said he has not sent any messages, of congratulations or otherwise, to Joe Biden, referring to the Democrat as “president-elect,” and does not anticipate doing so. He said it will be up to Biden to set the tone for relations between Nebraska and the federal government.

Until now, Ricketts, like most elected Republicans, has deflected questions about the election, saying that several lawsuits and potential recounts were in the works. He had not acknowledged Biden as the winner of the presidential race. He also sidestepped questions about whether he agreed with Trump's contention that the election was being stolen.

"We have to let the legal process work its way out with regard to this election,” he said previously.

Monday, Ricketts said Trump had not completely exhausted his legal options but added, "It seems unlikely, given the current losses that the president has experienced in court, that he's going to be able to overturn the results of the election."