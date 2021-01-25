Ricketts calls on federal government to increase COVID vaccine supply, not vaccination sites

LINCOLN — Amid lagging vaccination progress, Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday on the federal government to work on ramping up the supply of vaccines being delivered to the states.

When vaccinations first began last month, Nebraska ranked among the top five states in delivering shots per capita. But figures this week show the state has slipped to 19th nationally.

President Joe Biden has called for setting up 100 mass vaccination sites across the country, but Ricketts said the biggest help the feds can provide Nebraska is providing more vaccine, not more sites.

The governor said the state is receiving about the number of vaccines it had expected from Pfizer and Moderna — about 23,500 doses a week. There's hope that a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, may be available in February.

Fifteen of the state's 19 public health districts have already completed phase 1A of the state's vaccination program, which was to give shots first to front-line, health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities.

But the Omaha and Lincoln areas are lagging behind and haven't yet completed phase 1A. When asked if he would shift more vaccine to urban areas, Ricketts said no. The supply is based on population, he said, and that will continue.