Ricketts celebrates economic development award at Lincoln Kawasaki plant

Gov. Pete Ricketts took what he said will be his last tour as governor of a manufacturing plant on Thursday in Lincoln.

Ricketts, whose term as governor will end in less than two weeks, and Director of Economic Development Tony Goins visited the Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing plant in northwest Lincoln to celebrate the state's latest economic award, a Silver Shovel from Area Development magazine.

Nebraska was recognized for being one of the runners-up for most economic development projects among states with fewer than 3 million residents. Kansas won the Gold Shovel in the same category.

The award was actually announced this summer, and Ricketts didn't say why he was just now celebrating it publicly.

Nebraska received the award on the strength of $1.8 billion in projects initiated in 2021, which created about 2,500 jobs statewide.

It was the third time in the past four years that the state has been awarded a Silver Shovel, which "shows what a great climate we have here for people to invest in," Ricketts said.

One of the big contributors to the award was Kawasaki, which announced in July 2021 plans to invest $200 million in its Lincoln plant and hire 500 more workers.

Ironically, much of the money being spent on the plant is to increase automation.

Mike Boyle, president of the local operation, and other Kawasaki officials showed off some of the investment Thursday, including a $5 million automated storage and retrieval system and a $10 million painting system.

Boyle said many of the investments are in systems that automate tasks considered "non value-added," meaning they don't contribute directly to the company's bottom line, which allows the company to free up employees to do more valuable tasks.

Kawasaki has been in Lincoln for nearly 50 years and employs about 2,500 people. Its manufacturing plant footprint has grown tenfold since it opened and now covers more than 2.4 million square feet.

The company makes a number of products in Lincoln, including Jet Skis, all-terrain and utility vehicles, cargo doors for Boeing airplanes and rail cars.

In October, Kawasaki was awarded a contract worth about $1.8 billion to make an additional 640 cars for New York City Transit.

Kawasaki wasn't the only Lincoln company to help contribute to the Silver Shovel award, which is based on the top 10 economic developments in a state each year.

Goins said the list also included projects at Duncan Aviation and Instinct, a maker of raw pet food.

As impressive as last year's list of projects was, this year's list is even better, with Goins saying the state will likely end the year with $2.9 billion in economic development projects.

Could that level of investment get Nebraska a Gold Shovel next year? Ricketts said he didn't know, but it ultimately doesn't matter.

"At the end of the day, the hardware's nice," he said, "but what you want is the investment and the jobs created because that's what benefits Nebraska families."