Ricketts declares Saturday as 'Meat on the Menu' day

Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with leaders in Nebraska's meat, grocery and restaurant industries, encouraged Nebraskans to add meat to their menu on Saturday.
During a press conference Monday at Frank Stoysich Meats, near 52nd and Q Streets in Omaha, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring the date as "Meat on the Menu Day."
The promotion was done in part, Ricketts said, to highlight the importance of adding meat to a healthy diet.
But it also was in response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declaring March 20 as "MeatOUT Day," on which people are encouraged to adopt a vegan diet.
Ricketts called the "MeatOUT Day" a movement to end animal agriculture in the country. He said getting rid of meat in the country would undermine food security, remove an important part of many diets and destroy an industry that's important to the state.
"This is a direct attack on our way of life here in Nebraska," Ricketts said.
He added that it's important to "push back" against movements like this one, which he said was "anti-science" and "anti-agriculture."
"MeatOUT Day" has been promoted by the Farm Animal Rights Movement since 1985 as part of its campaign to remove meat and other animal products from American diets.
The move by Polis, a Democrat who eats meat, has faced criticism from his state's ranching industry as well as some local governments and conservative groups in Colorado, according to the Associated Press.
Agriculture represents a small part of the United States' greenhouse gas emissions, said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. The figure amounts to less than 10%, he said.
"When we hear remarks that people shouldn't eat meat because it's harming the environment and harming the climate, I cringe," McHargue said. "Our sector cringes."
He added that farmers and ranchers use research, science and technology to get better at their jobs and increase efficiency.
But the World Resources Institute and other groups monitoring climate change say beef production generates many times more greenhouse gases per gram of protein than other animals. The institute has not proposed abandoning beef but rather for Americans to reduce their beef consumption by about half, to the equivalent of 1.5 burgers a week, while the industry continues to lesson emissions from beef production.
Agriculture is Nebraska's largest economic driver and creator of jobs, said Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. The state brings in nearly $12 billion for meat products a year, he said.
"Nebraska continues to see growth in all meat sectors, with beef being the largest sector," he said.
