Ricketts declares Saturday as 'Meat on the Menu' day

Gov. Pete Ricketts, along with leaders in Nebraska's meat, grocery and restaurant industries, encouraged Nebraskans to add meat to their menu on Saturday.

During a press conference Monday at Frank Stoysich Meats, near 52nd and Q Streets in Omaha, Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring the date as "Meat on the Menu Day."

The promotion was done in part, Ricketts said, to highlight the importance of adding meat to a healthy diet.

But it also was in response to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declaring March 20 as "MeatOUT Day," on which people are encouraged to adopt a vegan diet.

Ricketts called the "MeatOUT Day" a movement to end animal agriculture in the country. He said getting rid of meat in the country would undermine food security, remove an important part of many diets and destroy an industry that's important to the state.

"This is a direct attack on our way of life here in Nebraska," Ricketts said.

He added that it's important to "push back" against movements like this one, which he said was "anti-science" and "anti-agriculture."