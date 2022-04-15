Ricketts family drops bid for English soccer club

The Ricketts family has dropped their interest in buying the Premier League soccer club Chelsea — an endeavor that spurred opposition from fans of the English club over offensive comments from the patriarch of the wealthy family.

The Ricketts family, owners of the Chicago Cubs, had led an effort to purchase Chelsea through an enforced sale spurred by sanctions against its Russian owner.

Tom Ricketts, Cubs chairman and brother of Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, spearheaded the attempted acquisition through a consortium that also included American investors Ken Griffin and Dan Gilbert.

The campaign caused a backlash among some Chelsea fans who pointed to Islamophobic comments by the Ricketts’ father, Joe Ricketts, in leaked emails published three years ago. The emails, sent or received between 2009 and 2013, included comments, such as “Islam is a cult and not a religion.” Other emails discussed conspiracies about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace and education.

The elder Ricketts, who founded TD Ameritrade, apologized at the time, saying the emails did not reflect his value system.

The family responded to the uproar from Chelsea supporters in a statement earlier in the process. They also noted that Joe Ricketts was not involved in the attempted purchase.

“Respect for diversity and inclusion are central to our family’s values,” the family statement said. “If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values.”

The pledge factored into an eight-point plan, described as a list of commitments, that the family released regarding Chelsea’s future. According to multiple media outlets, one commitment read: “Put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club and fight against any form of discrimination or inequality.”

Ultimately, though, the group dropped their bid citing unspecified “issues.”

“The Ricketts-Griffin-Gilbert Group has decided, after careful consideration, not to submit a final bid for Chelsea FC,” the group said in a statement shared Friday. “In the process of finalizing their proposal, it became increasingly clear that certain issues could not be addressed given the unusual dynamics around the sales process. We have great admiration for Chelsea and its fans, and we wish the new owners well."

The family’s pledge toward diversity and inclusion was made less than five months after Pete Ricketts denounced a racial equity plan released by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in November.

The plan, crafted in the wake of the 2020 killing of George Floyd, drew strong support from faculty and student leaders at the university, as well as from the Omaha and Lincoln NAACP chapters.

However, conservative politicians, including Ricketts, opposed the plan. The governor said in a statement at the time: “It will pit people against each other by conditioning everyone to see others through the lens of race rather than as individuals with unique strengths.”

Multiple requests for comment sent — over the course of a week — to a spokesperson for Pete Ricketts went unanswered.

In the leaked emails that proved problematic in the family’s attempt to purchase Chelsea, Pete Ricketts pushed back against his father in one exchange, in which Joe Ricketts sent an email chain asserting Muslim’s don’t believe in religious freedom. Pete Ricketts rejected his father’s views on Islam and urged him to fact-check through Snopes.com. Joe Ricketts responded by saying “Islam is a cult and not a religion.”

Pete Ricketts responded: “I am not sure that your statement is accurate with regards to Islam but I recommend reading the piece on snopes.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press. World-Herald Staff Writers Ryan Hoffman and Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.

