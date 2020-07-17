Ricketts has the authority to distribute Nebraska's CARES Act funds, attorney general says

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has the legal authority to distribute the $1.1 billion in federal CARES Act funds sent to the state to aid in the economic recovery from COVID-19, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in a legal opinion released Friday.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha had requested the opinion, citing several conflicting clauses in state law and in the Nebraska Constitution about the State Legislature's authority to appropriate, and whether the governor could decide how to spend such federal money.

A 12-page opinion, written by Leslie Donley of the Attorney General's Office, said that a budget bill passed by the State Legislature last year included language that "any additional federal funds" received by the state should be appropriated by the state agency designated by the federal governor, or if none were designated, the governor.

"This is longstanding practice," stated the legal opinion, which said that similar language has been included in budget bills going as far back as 1943.