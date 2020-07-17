You are the owner of this article.
Ricketts has the authority to distribute Nebraska's CARES Act funds, attorney general says
LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has the legal authority to distribute the $1.1 billion in federal CARES Act funds sent to the state to aid in the economic recovery from COVID-19, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in a legal opinion released Friday.

State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha had requested the opinion, citing several conflicting clauses in state law and in the Nebraska Constitution about the State Legislature's authority to appropriate, and whether the governor could decide how to spend such federal money.

A 12-page opinion, written by Leslie Donley of the Attorney General's Office, said that a budget bill passed by the State Legislature last year included language that "any additional federal funds" received by the state should be appropriated by the state agency designated by the federal governor, or if none were designated, the governor.

"This is longstanding practice," stated the legal opinion, which said that similar language has been included in budget bills going as far back as 1943. 

The opinion said that the Legislature, via the language, had legally appropriated the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds sent by Congress and given the governor the authority to distribute it to help struggling Nebraskans.

Lathrop, who is an attorney, said Friday that he is satisfied that the opinion clarifies what is lawful. Others, including Lincoln-based Nebraska Appleseed, had raised similar questions about the governor's authority.

Among the CARES Act priorities laid out by Ricketts were $392 million for stabilization grants for businesses and livestock producers and $427 million to replenish the state's unemployment insurance funds and potentially cover losses of state and local tax revenue.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

