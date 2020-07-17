Ricketts has the authority to distribute Nebraska's CARES Act funds, attorney general says

LINCOLN — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has the legal authority to distribute the $1.1 billion in federal CARES Act funds sent to the state to aid in the economic recovery from COVID-19, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in a legal opinion released Friday.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha had requested the opinion, citing several conflicting clauses in state law and in the Nebraska Constitution about the State Legislature's authority to appropriate, and whether the governor could decide how to spend such federal money.
A 12-page opinion, written by Leslie Donley of the Attorney General's Office, said that a budget bill passed by the State Legislature last year included language that "any additional federal funds" received by the state should be appropriated by the state agency designated by the federal governor, or if none were designated, the governor.
"This is longstanding practice," stated the legal opinion, which said that similar language has been included in budget bills going as far back as 1943.
The opinion said that the Legislature, via the language, had legally appropriated the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds sent by Congress and given the governor the authority to distribute it to help struggling Nebraskans.
Lathrop, who is an attorney, said Friday that he is satisfied that the opinion clarifies what is lawful. Others, including Lincoln-based Nebraska Appleseed, had raised similar questions about the governor's authority.
Among the CARES Act priorities laid out by Ricketts were $392 million for stabilization grants for businesses and livestock producers and $427 million to replenish the state's unemployment insurance funds and potentially cover losses of state and local tax revenue.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.