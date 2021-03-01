 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ricketts joins 21 other governors in objecting to Biden's plan for distributing COVID aid
2 comments

Ricketts joins 21 other governors in objecting to Biden's plan for distributing COVID aid

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is joining the governors of 21 states in objecting to the way money would be distributed via President Joe Biden’s economic stimulus bill.

Ricketts, a Republican, joined 20 other GOP governors and one Democrat, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, in a joint statement that says a state's success in "keeping businesses open and people employed" should not penalize them in terms of the distribution of the COVID-19 recovery money.

Unlike past federal relief packages, the new stimulus bill would allocate aid based on a state’s unemployed population rather than its total population. That, the governors said, punishes states that "took a measured approach to the pandemic and entered the crisis with healthy state budgets and strong economies."

The joint statement was organized by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster. It maintains that 33 states would be penalized by the proposed distribution formula.

"If Congress is going to provide aid to states, it should be on an equitable population basis,” McMaster said in a press release.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem also signed on to the statement.

Biden's $1.9 trillion proposal was passed early Saturday by the U.S. House of Representatives. It now goes to the U.S. Senate for consideration.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vaccine equity pits rural against urban America

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert