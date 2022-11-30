Ricketts joins letter calling for end to COVID vaccine mandate for military

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined governors from 20 other states Wednesday in calling for Congress to block the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the military.

The governors, all Republicans, signed a letter to the top Republican and Democratic leadership of the Senate and House of Representatives, asking for action either through the National Defense Authorization Act or standalone legislation.

“The Biden vaccine mandate on our military creates a national security risk that severely impacts our defense capabilities abroad and our state readiness here at home,” the governors said in the letter.

As a consequence of the mandate, they said, current service members are leaving the military and new recruits are not signing up in sufficient numbers to keep the National Guard and branches of the active duty armed forces at full strength.

The letter listed examples of their concern, including U.S. Army National Guard Chief of Staff Major General Rich Baldwin, who reported on Oct. 8 that the Guard missed its recruiting target by 10% and that 7,500 members had left service.

On Sept. 21, Deputy Chief of the Army National Guard Strength Maintenance Division Anson Smith said the Guard was preparing to discharge about 14,000 soldiers in the next two years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

The World-Herald reported in August that recruiting for the Nebraska Army National Guard was falling far short of the target. Military leaders cited a number of factors for the shortfall. It was not clear how much of a role the vaccine mandate played in recruiting woes.

But Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National Guard’s adjutant general, said the mandate could affect those already serving. He said 10.7% of Nebraska National Guard troops were unvaccinated and five members of the Nebraska Air National Guard had voluntarily left rather than take the vaccine. No Army Guard members had been separated, but about 100 face dismissal if their requests for religious exemptions are denied.

Ricketts joined governors from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming in signing the letter.