Ricketts lays out plans for more restrictions if COVID patients fill 25% of Nebraska hospital beds

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined new and tighter health restrictions Friday that he plans to impose if COVID-19 patients fill 25% or more of hospital beds.
As of Thursday night, there were 905 coronavirus patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, he said.
At the current rate of increase in hospitalizations, it would be only a few days before Nebraska hits the 25% mark. Typically, hospitalizations rise about two or three weeks after the number of cases grows.
But Ricketts held out hope that changes in behavior could make a difference.
"Please get engaged with our non-pharmaceutical interventions," he said. Those include steps such as wearing masks, maintaining distance from other people, working from home and avoiding crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.
Current state health measures require people to maintain 6 feet of separation in a variety of settings. They include a limited mask mandate, which applies only in businesses when staff and patrons are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes.
The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, but set no limit on outdoor gatherings.
If the number of patients hits the 25% mark, he would limit indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. He would close bars except for delivery and take-out, hold wedding and funeral receptions to the 10-person limit and postpone any elective surgery that can be delayed.
The governor said he wants to give Nebraskans the opportunity to change their habits before tightening up on the restrictions.
Nebraska as a whole is closing in on a seventh-straight week of record new cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19. Thursday's single-day total of 2,611 was the second-highest of the pandemic.
For the seven-day period ending Thursday, the state tallied 14,541 new cases, for an average of 2,077 new cases a day. That was an increase of 47% from the seven-day period that ended Nov. 5.
