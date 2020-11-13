Ricketts lays out plans for more restrictions if COVID patients fill 25% of Nebraska hospital beds

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts outlined new and tighter health restrictions Friday that he plans to impose if COVID-19 patients fill 25% or more of hospital beds.

As of Thursday night, there were 905 coronavirus patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, he said.

At the current rate of increase in hospitalizations, it would be only a few days before Nebraska hits the 25% mark. Typically, hospitalizations rise about two or three weeks after the number of cases grows.

But Ricketts held out hope that changes in behavior could make a difference.

"Please get engaged with our non-pharmaceutical interventions," he said. Those include steps such as wearing masks, maintaining distance from other people, working from home and avoiding crowded places, close contact and confined spaces.

Current state health measures require people to maintain 6 feet of separation in a variety of settings. They include a limited mask mandate, which applies only in businesses when staff and patrons are within 6 feet of each other for at least 15 minutes.

The measures also limit the size of indoor gatherings to 25% of capacity, but set no limit on outdoor gatherings.