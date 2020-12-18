Ricketts: Nebraska will 'bank' vaccine doses to administer to nursing homes

LINCOLN — Nebraska will get a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 next week after all, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that the 11,700 doses will be "banked," per federal guidance, to be used in the state's long-term care facilities.

The federal government, Ricketts said, is requiring states to hold back half their doses before starting to give vaccines to workers and residents of such facilities, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

As soon as Nebraska gets a second shipment of 11,700 doses, it will begin the task of vaccinating those in the long-term care facilities, likely the week of Dec. 27. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, about three to four weeks apart, to gain 95% protection against COVID-19.

Nebraska was initially expecting to get 19,000 doses from Pfizer in the second week, after its initial shipment of 15,600 received this week. But then Ricketts said on Wednesday that the state wasn't expected to get any in week two.

That changed on Friday, with the governor outlining the plan to bank the now-expected shipment of 11,700 doses so vaccinations could begin at long-term care facilities. Nearly every nursing home in the state has seen infections, officials have said, and more than 40% if the state's 1,453 COVID-19 victims have been from long-term care facilities.