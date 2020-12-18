Ricketts: Nebraska will 'bank' vaccine doses to administer to nursing homes

LINCOLN — Nebraska will get a shipment of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 next week after all, but Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday that the 11,700 doses will be "banked," per federal guidance, to be used in the state's long-term care facilities.
The federal government, Ricketts said, is requiring states to hold back half their doses before starting to give vaccines to workers and residents of such facilities, which have been hit hard by the pandemic.
As soon as Nebraska gets a second shipment of 11,700 doses, it will begin the task of vaccinating those in the long-term care facilities, likely the week of Dec. 27. The Pfizer vaccine requires two shots, about three to four weeks apart, to gain 95% protection against COVID-19.
Nebraska was initially expecting to get 19,000 doses from Pfizer in the second week, after its initial shipment of 15,600 received this week. But then Ricketts said on Wednesday that the state wasn't expected to get any in week two.
That changed on Friday, with the governor outlining the plan to bank the now-expected shipment of 11,700 doses so vaccinations could begin at long-term care facilities. Nearly every nursing home in the state has seen infections, officials have said, and more than 40% if the state's 1,453 COVID-19 victims have been from long-term care facilities.
Ricketts said Friday that he had no idea why the Pfizer vaccine numbers had been changing, but said that they had been just "forecasts and estimates" that weren't solid.
Pfizer, on its website, posted a statement on Thursday stating that it was not having any "production issues," and that no shipments have been delayed or suspended.
"This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses," the company said.
Front-line health care workers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities, have been designated as the first priorities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska. Ricketts said that as of Friday morning, 4,069 health care workers had received the first of two required vaccine shots.
Next week, Nebraska is also expected to receive more than 30,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine. Earlier, Ricketts said many of those doses would go to rural hospitals that don't have the super-cold storage facilities needed to hold the Pfizer vaccine.
Also on Friday, the governor and First Lady Susanne Shore urged Nebraskans to use the upcoming weekend to remember those who have died due to COVID-19 and to thank the health-care workers, public health staff, school employees and others who have worked to manage the pandemic.
Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring Sunday a "Day of Prayer," to remember the victims and for an end to the pandemic. Shore urged Nebraskans to reach out to those who are isolated or hurting.
"We often haven't had a chance to mourn," she said. "We can use this painful time to brace and support our fellow Nebraskans."
Families of those who have lost loved ones can post photos and stories about them on the website, neimpact.org.
