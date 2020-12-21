Ricketts, physician push back against COVID-19 vaccine 'myths'

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined a Lincoln pulmonologist in pushing back Monday against social media "myths" about the COVID-19 vaccines.

"Please, don't choose not to get this vaccination because of something you read on Facebook," said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth of Lincoln.

Several myths about the vaccine are circulating on social media, he said, including that it causes infertility, was rushed into use, comes with a microchip, and causes genetic changes in those who get the shots.

None of that is true, said Reichmuth, who is also a member of the Nebraska National Guard.

He said that 60% to 70% of Americans will need to take the vaccines now being produced by Pfizer and Moderna for the nation to attain "herd immunity" from the coronavirus.

That will take some time, Reichmuth said, but is much more desirable than allowing infections to spread unchecked to allow herd immunity in that way, which he estimated would lead to 1 million deaths in the U.S.