Ricketts, physician push back against COVID-19 vaccine 'myths'

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts joined a Lincoln pulmonologist in pushing back Monday against social media "myths" about the COVID-19 vaccines.
"Please, don't choose not to get this vaccination because of something you read on Facebook," said Dr. Kevin Reichmuth of Lincoln.
Several myths about the vaccine are circulating on social media, he said, including that it causes infertility, was rushed into use, comes with a microchip, and causes genetic changes in those who get the shots.
None of that is true, said Reichmuth, who is also a member of the Nebraska National Guard.
He said that 60% to 70% of Americans will need to take the vaccines now being produced by Pfizer and Moderna for the nation to attain "herd immunity" from the coronavirus.
That will take some time, Reichmuth said, but is much more desirable than allowing infections to spread unchecked to allow herd immunity in that way, which he estimated would lead to 1 million deaths in the U.S.
Herd immunity is when enough people in a population are immune from a virus, thus protecting the population. U.S. public health experts are seeking to achieve that through an aggressive immunization program. However, some people, who doubt the severity of the virus, have advocated for letting the infection naturally spread, thus allowing more and more people to get COVID-19 and develop natural immunity.
That approach, Reichmuth and public health official say, would dramatically increase deaths in the country.
The doctor added that he got his first shot last week and experienced "no problems whatsoever."
Both he and the governor said polling is showing that more and more people are willing to take the shots, though they acknowledged that an educational campaign about the safety of the vaccines will be needed.
Ricketts announced Monday that vaccinations of those who live and work in the state's long-term care facilities will begin through pharmacies on Dec. 28. The state is "banking" its first shipment of Modern vaccine, 11,700 doses, this week in anticipation of starting the program next week, the governor said, in compliance with federal guidance. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require two shots, a few weeks apart, to gain maximum protection.
As of Monday 8,700 health-care workers had received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Nebraska continued to fall after nearly reaching 1,000 last month. As of Monday, 582 Nebraskans were in hospitals because of the virus, which is below 15% of all hospital beds. If that continues, Ricketts said that restrictions on gatherings will be relaxed again.
