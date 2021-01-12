Ricketts urges Nebraskans to be 'thoughtful' about bringing guns to Capitol protests

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he does not support bans on the open carrying of firearms in the State Capitol, but advised people to be "thoughtful" about bringing guns to Capitol protests.

Ricketts, a staunch supporter of 2nd Amendment rights, was asked several questions during his press conference about precautions being taken in anticipation of protests — including protesters carrying weapons — that are being planned at State Capitols across the country for this weekend, and possibly Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

The governor said he has talked with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Nebraska National Guard about "taking appropriate precautions" but declined to specify what steps are being planned.

"Frankly, with regard to security matters, we don't really get into those things," Ricketts said. "The Capitol will be open to the public, and we will be taking additional precautions. But we're not going to get into details about those."

The State of Michigan recently banned firearms from its State Capitol in anticipation of rallies planned on Sunday and Jan. 20 to protest President Donald Trump's election loss. The National Guard has been mobilized in Washington State.