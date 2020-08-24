Ricketts urges returning college students to take health rules seriously to prevent COVID-19 spread

Ricketts encouraged parents to get their children tested if they suspect a child has the virus. If they're showing symptoms or awaiting test results, he said, kids should stay home.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said it "feels right" to see kids returning to school and that students, teachers and superintendents are excited.

"Even with my own children, I've seen that, too, that there's an excitement to be able to get back," he said.

Blomstedt said students are learning in school how to be safe.

"I've already been lectured by my own kids on certain things, on how to do best, and how to thoughtfully be safe in public settings," he said, "because they're talking about that in their school setting already."

Blomstedt said he's pleased to see that the procedures for responding to COVID-19 cases involving students are largely working well.

Some of the cases that have been showing up as districts reopen were brought into the schools by people who contracted it elsewhere, Blomstedt said: "It wasn't necessarily spread that took place in school."

Schools should make sure that they address students' needs and adapt if things aren't working, he said.