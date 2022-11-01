 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ricketts waives driver hour regulations on fuel transportation

  • Updated
  • 0

Gov. Ricketts discusses child welfare efforts in Nebraska

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Tuesday in hopes of helping ease regional shortages of fuel.

The order temporarily allows truck drivers to work extended hours hauling gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane and biodiesel. The order took effect immediately and is to remain in effect through the end of November. 

In the order, Ricketts noted that commercial motor vehicles and motor carriers are having to transport fuel longer distances and wait longer times at terminals. The order aims to make fuels more readily available to consumers by facilitating fuel transportation.

Despite the waiver, the order specifies that motor carriers cannot require or allow ill or fatigued drivers to continue driving. Drivers who notify the carrier that they need immediate rest are to be given at least 10 hours off-duty to rest. 

People are also reading…

The fuel shortages are hitting diesel, jet fuel and heating oil particularly hard this year. The Energy Information Administration reported last month that the nation's supply of diesel was down to 25 days, the lowest since 2008.

According to Forbes, the chief cause is the cutoff of Russian oil imports. Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. was importing nearly 700,000 barrels per day of petroleum and petroleum products. 

That loss of supply adds to normal seasonal demands, which increase as farmers harvest crops and people buy fuel oil for winter, and maintenance work at refineries. In addition, refinery capacity has fallen in the U.S. in recent years as several unprofitable refineries were closed.

Omaha World-Herald Election Guide 2022

Keep informed on all the major races in the November general election by checking out our Omaha World-Herald 2022 election guide. 

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska governor

  • Updated
  • 0

Three people will appear on the ballot in a bid to be Nebraska's next governor. Find out where they stand on abortion, tax relief and more.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 3rd Congressional District

  • 0

The 3rd Congressional District is by far Nebraska's geographically largest, encompassing about three-fourths of the state. It's also a Republican stronghold.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Rep. Don Bacon and State Sen. Tony Vargas are squaring off to represent Omaha and the rest of Nebraska's 2nd District in Congress.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska's 1st Congressional District

  • Updated
  • 0

Voter's in Nebraska's 1st Congressional District will see a rematch of a race that was on the ballot just several months ago.

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature
Politics

Election guide 2022: Omaha-area seats in the Nebraska Legislature

  • 0

Candidates for Omaha-area legislative districts share their views on property taxes, abortion, elections and more.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County sheriff

  • 0

Two men with lengthy backgrounds in law enforcement are running to be the next Douglas County sheriff.

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Douglas County attorney

  • Updated
  • 0

Dave Pantos is challenging longtime Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska Attorney General

  • 0

For the first time in eight years, Nebraska will have a new attorney general come 2023.

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board
Politics & Government

Election Guide 2022: Springfield Platteview school board

  • 0

Five candidates are running for three seats on the Springfield Platteview Community Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papillion La Vista school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Six candidates are running for three seats on the Papillion La Vista Community Schools board. 

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bellevue school board

  • Updated
  • 0

Three incumbents running for Bellevue Public Schools board are Maureen McNamara, Nina Wolford and Phil Davidson. The three challengers in the race are Jim Moudry, Christine Clerc and Mary Moore Salem.

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Elkhorn school board

  • 0

Three seats are up for election on the Elkhorn Public Schools board, and six candidates are running. 

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Gretna school board

  • 0

Six candidates are competing for three seats on the Gretna Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Bennington school board

  • Ryan Hoffman
  • 0

There are six candidates running for three seats up for election on the Bennington Public Schools board.

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Ralston school board

  • 0

Four candidates are running for three seats on the Ralston Public Schools board, with one of those qualifying as a write-in candidate.

Election guide 2022: Millard school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Millard school board

  • 0

Six candidates, including two incumbents, will vie for three at-large seats on the Millard School Board.

Election guide 2022: OPS school board
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: OPS school board

  • 0

Three incumbents on the Omaha Public Schools board face contested races this fall. 

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District

  • 0

There are five seats on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board up for election this year, but only one of those races is contested.

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Omaha Public Power District

  • 0

Two seats on the Omaha Public Power District Board of Directors are up for election this year, and both have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Metropolitan Utilities District

  • 0

Two spots on the Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors are up for grabs in November, and both races have two candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member board.

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents
Politics

Election guide 2022: University of Nebraska Board of Regents

  • 0

Two seats on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents have contested races.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8
Politics & Government

Election guide 2022: Nebraska State Board of Education District 8

  • 0

Among the mostly hotly contested races across Nebraska this fall are the seats on the Nebraska State Board of Education.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state treasurer

  • 0

Two candidates are running to serve as Nebraska state treasurer for the next four years.

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts
Politics

Election guide 2022: Nebraska state auditor of public accounts

  • 0

Three candidates are seeking to replace Auditor Charlie Janssen as Nebraska's top financial watchdog.

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-670-2402

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert