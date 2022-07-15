Rise in number of traffic fatalities troubling for Nebraska

Traffic deaths on Nebraska roads are up significantly this year, and the state's highway safety officials are working to figure out why.

The 136 fatalities on Nebraska roadways reported through midday Friday means that 16% more people have died on Nebraska roads than the 117 who had died at this time last year. It's also a 15% increase over the five-year average of 118 deaths by July 15.

Those double-digit jumps are a startling increase considering in 2021, the state was one of the few in the nation to see a drop in fatal crashes. Nebraska recorded 220 traffic deaths in 2021, 5% fewer than the 232 killed in 2020.

The increase in traffic deaths was even more pronounced from January through May this year, when the state recorded 103 fatalities compared with 77 during that time frame in 2021.

Even though vehicle miles traveled decreased by 11% in the U.S. in 2020, traffic fatalities rose 6.8% nationwide, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The agency reported that 38,824 people died. The trend continued in the first nine months of 2021, with deaths rising 12% compared with the same period in 2020.

Because final numbers take time to compile due to delayed deaths from crashes, the NHTSA has had to estimate the number of traffic deaths for 2021. An estimated 42,915 people died in motor vehicle traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% increase from the 38,824 fatalities recorded in 2020. The estimated figure would be the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in fatality reporting history.

“We face a crisis on America’s roadways that we must address together,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a press release. “With our National Roadway Safety Strategy and the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are taking critical steps to help reverse this devastating trend and save lives on our roadways.”

The Omaha Police Department has investigated 27 fatalities thus far this year, including two pedestrian deaths and three deaths from motorcycle crashes, according to Sgt. Doug Klein of the department's traffic unit. Of those fatalities, 10 involved collisions where drugs or alcohol or both were involved. Failure to wear a seat belt was listed as a contributing cause in seven deaths, he said.

By the same point in 2021, Omaha police had investigated just 17 fatalities, including one pedestrian death and one from a motorcycle crash.

Klein noted that his officers investigated a triple fatality in March at 192nd and F Streets. Omaha officers also worked a double fatality in June.

"Both of those crashes involved high speeds on behalf of the at-fault driver," Klein said. "Other than excessive speed, we would stress to the public the importance of using seat belts and using a designated driver when consuming alcohol."

The Lincoln Police Department this year has investigated crashes resulting in 11 fatal injuries. Two of those fatal crashes involved pedestrians and four involved motorcycles, a spokesman for the department said.

Pedestrian deaths are up statewide, with 11 fatalities so far. At this time last year, the state had recorded just three such deaths.

"Pedestrian fatalities are up, and it's mainly in the metro areas," said Bill Kovarik, the administrator of the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office. "One reason is that people are actually walking on roads where no one can see them, such as on curves. In one (fatal incident), someone got out of their car to pick up debris, and in another, someone got out to rescue a cat."

In other cases, people have been struck while walking on Interstate on- or off-ramps, he said. Pedestrians walking along highways are contending with vehicles traveling at high speeds and drivers who have less reaction time, Kovarik said.

Overall, fatalities often can be attributed to the “four horsemen of traffic deaths," Kovarik said: Speed, impairment, distraction and fatigue.

"Those are the four main causes, along with failing to use seat belts," he said. "Not buckling up reduces your chances of surviving a crash by 45%."

Nebraska is working to reduce the number of cross-median traffic deaths in which a vehicle veers across the Interstate to collide with vehicles going in the opposite direction. From 2013 through 2017, there were 247 cross-median crashes on Interstate 80 outside of Lincoln and Omaha, state figures show.

In a test project, the state is installing about 22 miles of steel-cable barriers that are designed to stop vehicles from crossing the median, or at least slow them down. The $9.5 million project between the Pleasant Dale and Utica I-80 exits is set to be finished before December.

"NDOT's No. 1 goal is safety. Safety is in how we build our roads and improve systems for motorists," said Jeni Campana, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. "These cable barriers are another tool for NDOT to use."

Campana said that the NDOT has "many tools in its toolbox," and new products and technology help make systems safer all the time. It's important, however, for motorists to remember that they also are part of a safety system for everyone to use, she said.

"Stay alert, keep your eyes on the road," she said. "Buckle up, phone down and be alert to signage and instructions while driving."