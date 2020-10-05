Robert Prokop — Nebraska politician, physician, athlete — dies at 86

Dr. Robert Prokop, a physician, politician, athlete, fan and farmer, died Sept. 25 at age 86.

Prokop was a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, an elected seat, for 12 years in the 1970s and early 1980s. He lost in several efforts to get back on the board and made two unsuccessful runs for governor.

He spent much of his life in Wilber, Nebraska, the town where he grew up. He played baseball there and retained a keen interest in the sport throughout his life, competing for various teams throughout Nebraska until he was in his early 50s.

Prokop received an award 11 years ago for 35 years of promotion of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame, The World-Herald reported at the time.

Relatives said in a paid obituary that Prokop, a medical doctor, practiced medicine for more than 35 years. He also farmed in Nance and Saline Counties.

Services for Prokop, a bachelor, have already taken place in the Nebraska communities of Milford and Wilber.

