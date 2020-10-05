 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Robert Prokop — Nebraska politician, physician, athlete — dies at 86
0 comments

Robert Prokop — Nebraska politician, physician, athlete — dies at 86

{{featured_button_text}}
ROBERT J. PROKOP (copy)

Robert Prokop

Dr. Robert Prokop, a physician, politician, athlete, fan and farmer, died Sept. 25 at age 86.

Prokop was a member of the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, an elected seat, for 12 years in the 1970s and early 1980s. He lost in several efforts to get back on the board and made two unsuccessful runs for governor.

He spent much of his life in Wilber, Nebraska, the town where he grew up. He played baseball there and retained a keen interest in the sport throughout his life, competing for various teams throughout Nebraska until he was in his early 50s.

Prokop received an award 11 years ago for 35 years of promotion of the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame, The World-Herald reported at the time.

Relatives said in a paid obituary that Prokop, a medical doctor, practiced medicine for more than 35 years. He also farmed in Nance and Saline Counties.

Services for Prokop, a bachelor, have already taken place in the Nebraska communities of Milford and Wilber.

Notable Nebraska, Iowa deaths of 2020

A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:

1 of 24

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert