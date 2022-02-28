Ronald Roskens, NU's longest serving president and former UNO chancellor, dies at 89

Ronald Roskens, the University of Nebraska's longest-serving president and a former member of President George H.W. Bush's administration, has died.

Roskens died Sunday at Rose Blumkin Jewish Home in Omaha. He was 89.

Roskens grew up in Spencer, Iowa, expecting to run the family farm. But his career in academia took off and he held leadership positions in the NU system, Kent State in Ohio and the University of Iowa.

Roskens served as president of the University of Nebraska from 1977 to 1989. Before that, he was chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

During his years in the NU system, he elevated international studies and relations. At UNO, he instituted international programs such as the Center for Afghanistan Studies. As NU president, he traveled to China at least nine times.

The Ronald W. and Lois G. Roskens Hall at UNO is named after Roskens and his wife.

Roskens is survived by his wife and their four children, Elizabeth Torson of Omaha, Barbara Blount of Castle Rock, Colorado, Brenda Dicus of Topeka, Kansas, and Bill Roskens of Omaha.

Of German heritage and at 6-foot-4, Roskens had a commanding presence, family and colleagues say.

"He was fairly stoic and could be intimidating to some, but not to us," his son Bill said. "He was a good father to his family and a good provider."

Bill said some of his family's fondest memories are of their summers at Green Lake in Minnesota. Extended visits to the lake gave Roskens a chance to get away from responsibilities in Nebraska.

Upon leaving the NU system, Roskens was appointed by President George H.W. Bush to serve as administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development. Roskens held that post from March 1990 through December 1992. USAID provides billions of dollars of foreign assistance from the United States.

From 1999 to 2009, he served in Omaha as honorary consul general of Japan. Shortly thereafter, "for his promotion of exchange and friendship," the emperor of Japan honored him with the Order of the Rising Sun, one of Japan's highest awards to foreign nationals.

Bill said his father's work also meant his parents "were always surrounded by very interesting people."

Roskens has said one of his darkest days was May 4, 1970. At that time, students were protesting on campuses against the Vietnam War and Roskens was vice president for administration at Kent State University. As a protest unfolded at Kent State, the Ohio governor called in the National Guard, who opened fire on the students. Four students died and nine were wounded.

Roskens said the lesson he took from the tragedy was that administrators needed to be more open to student views.

As a boy, Roskens attended a one-room country school where one woman taught 10 to 13 children of various ages. He said his teacher, Agnes Kearney, was excellent. "She was a powerhouse," he said during an interview in 2005.

He was a licensed minister in the United Church of Christ and temporarily replaced ministers so they could have short breaks.

Among the boards he served on were those at ConAgra Foods Inc., the Silverstone Group, Capitol Federal Savings Foundation in Topeka and the Russian Farm Project.

World-Herald Staff Writers Henry Cordes and Rick Ruggles contributed to this report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.