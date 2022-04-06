Rotten 'Potatoes' score: 'Backyard Farmer' is celebrating its 70th season of fun and advice

Tomatoes will still likely be the biggest topic of conversation when "Backyard Farmer" kicks off its 70th season Thursday night, host Kim Todd predicts. So will turf.

A lot of other things have changed, though, as the weekly question and answer show on Nebraska Public Media starts another summer run.

The popularity of gardening hasn’t waned since the show started on June 1, 1953; it actually has grown during the pandemic.

But the all-White male panel from its early days of the show has vanished, replaced by Todd and a rotating group of experts. So has the reliance on chemicals to solve every problem.

'Backyard Farmer' Thursday night kicks off the 70th season of "Backyard Farmer." When does it air: Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. CT. It runs until mid-September Channel: "Backyard Farmer" is broadcast on Nebraska Public Media, Nebraska's PBS station Who is on the expert panel? Faculty from Nebraska Extension and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Landscape Services Want to ask a question? Head to byf.unl.edu or email byf@unl.edu

“When the show first started, there was no digital, no send us a question by email. There was no such thing as all the sophistication of camera work,” said Todd, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an extension landscape specialist.

People mailed or called in questions and panelists wrote their answers on a chalkboard. Occasionally, a dreaded rotten potato would arrive by mail, its owner seeking a reason why.

The panel had no idea what they were going to be asked. Now, Todd gathers questions in advance, prepares pictures and gives the panelists a heads up so they can be prepared.

It’s still live, though. And the panel can still be stumped by a question.

“There is no delay,” Todd said. “If someone says something goofy or less than appropriate, there is no bleeping.”

Watchers seem to love the banter that results and relish the chance to become acquainted with the people on the show. They share that enthusiasm in encounters at the grocery store, gas station or church.

Todd knows; she has been a part of the show for almost 20 years. She started by filling in in the horticulture or landscaping chair before taking over as host.

There also is an entomology person to handle bug questions, someone to cover turf and weeds, and an expert in pathology, or "rots and spots" as it’s affectionately called. That’s where the rotten potatoes would sometimes make an appearance. Once a month, someone steps aside to make room for a wildlife expert.

The two segments of each show attempt to be as timely as possible in addressing what is happening outside in the yard or garden or if there is a disaster such as a flood or wind storm. Beauty shots, Todd said, are added to make a gardener’s heart sing.

“It is a way for the university to truly serve the people of the state in a very practical way,” Todd said. “It’s fairly simple but underpinned by the knowledge the university has. People are just so grateful for people to give them those answers.”

While actually planting a garden may not have changed much over the years, the answers to problems have shifted. There no longer is a reliance on chemicals to solve every problem. Other solutions are offered first. Todd calls it touching the earth lightly instead of pulling out the chemical of choice.

Good science is the basis for solving issues involved with the growing number of flower and vegetable varieties, some that just may not fit Nebraska’s soil no matter how nicely they are marketed.

“The questions are relatively the same,” Todd said, “but the application and management can be quite different now. We talk a great deal about management practices for everything.”

Despite her long tenure, Todd said the show never grows old. She’s a plant nerd, she said, just like others on the panel and many faithful watchers.

“We have a blast. We really do,” she said. “One of the things we hear from our audiences is, ‘It looks like you have so much fun.’”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.