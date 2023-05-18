Shannon Vanderheiden wanted a way to remember her son, Tyler, that involved the outdoors that he loved so much.

Just as important is a focus on mental health, since Tyler Vanderheiden died by suicide when he was 20.

“He always had a fishing story or a hunting story,” Shannon Vanderheiden said.

When Tyler Vanderheiden died in 2015, the family asked mourners to make contributions to Nebraska Game and Parks. A few years later, Shannon Vanderheiden decided she wanted to hold a run in North Platte to honor her son’s memory.

“This race and the efforts we are making has been a huge part of our grief journey,” she said.

Shannon Vanderheiden spoke with Game and Parks staff about her goal, and together they came up with an idea. The last two years, proceeds from the run have gone to a specific Game and Parks project.

Last year, combined with a grant, $40,000 was raised to benefit Platte River State Park, where a future project will make the trail to the waterfall ADA compliant.

Funds raised from the race this Saturday will be dedicated to the Smith Falls State Park improvement project, which is making the trail ADA accessible.

Registration for Saturday’s 2- and 5-mile runs at Cody Park in North Platte starts at 7:30 a.m. at a tree the family planted for Tyler Vanderheiden. His dad, Tim Vanderheiden, will sing "Amazing Grace" and then runners will take off at 8:30.

Because of the pandemic, Shannon Vanderheiden also started a virtual race online. For a $28 donation, anyone in the world can participate.

She was thrilled Wednesday to have someone sign up from Kentucky, giving the race a virtual runner from all 50 states. Last year, people from 73 of Nebraska’s 93 counties signed up.

A person from Omaha is going to run the race in Scotland. Another Nebraskan plans to run while visiting Dubai.

Go to tylervanderheidenmemorial.com to sign up for either version of the race.

Shannon Vanderheiden said it’s hard to express how important the race is to her and her family.

“It’s a way to keep Ty’s memory alive, but at the same time I know very clearly that this is my purpose,” she said. “My purpose is to continue to be a voice for those who didn’t have one. This year, the importance of mental health is something that is absolutely critical. Just like physical health, mental health is just as important.”