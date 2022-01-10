Run over by a reindeer? Nope, Nebraska grandma rakes in $50k Christmas lottery prize

Linda Garey’s grandson thought it would be a hoot to buy Garey a ticket in the Nebraska Lottery’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” scratch game.

The morbidly funny Christmas novelty song, recorded in 1979 by the husband-and-wife country duo Elmo & Patsy, tells the story of a granny, tipsy on eggnog, who wanders outside into a snowstorm and has a fatal encounter with Santa’s sleigh.

So he bought the ticket in Lincoln before heading to Crawford, Nebraska, in the state’s northwest corner, for the family’s Christmas celebration. Lottery officials said in a press release that he gave it to Grandma Garey.

This time, Grandma had the last laugh.

When Garey scratched off the $5 ticket, she and her grandsons were stunned to find it was a winner of the top prize in the seasonal contest: $50,000 – beating odds of 104,000 to 1.

Garey’s grandsons took her to a lottery retailer in Crawford to make sure they had read it right.

They had.

A few days later, they drove her to Lincoln — 450 miles away — to claim the prize.