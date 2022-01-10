 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Run over by a reindeer? Nope, Nebraska grandma rakes in $50k Christmas lottery prize
Run over by a reindeer? Nope, Nebraska grandma rakes in $50k Christmas lottery prize

  Updated
Linda Garey’s grandson thought it would be a hoot to buy Garey a ticket in the Nebraska Lottery’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer” scratch game.

The morbidly funny Christmas novelty song, recorded in 1979 by the husband-and-wife country duo Elmo & Patsy, tells the story of a granny, tipsy on eggnog, who wanders outside into a snowstorm and has a fatal encounter with Santa’s sleigh.

Linda Garey of Crawford, Nebraska, won a $50,000 prize in the Nebraska Lottery's "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" scratch-off game. She received the ticket from her grandson as a Christmas gift.

So he bought the ticket in Lincoln before heading to Crawford, Nebraska, in the state’s northwest corner, for the family’s Christmas celebration. Lottery officials said in a press release that he gave it to Grandma Garey.

This time, Grandma had the last laugh.

When Garey scratched off the $5 ticket, she and her grandsons were stunned to find it was a winner of the top prize in the seasonal contest: $50,000 – beating odds of 104,000 to 1.

Garey’s grandsons took her to a lottery retailer in Crawford to make sure they had read it right.

They had.

Linda Garey of Crawford, Nebraska, won a $50,000 prize in the Nebraska Lottery's "Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer" scratch-off game. She received the ticket from her grandson as a Christmas gift.

A few days later, they drove her to Lincoln — 450 miles away — to claim the prize.

Garey mentioned the song in her comment to lottery officials.

“Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer,” Garey said. “I’d say it’s an appropriate ticket.”

Garey was not the only Nebraskan to collect Christmas cash through the lottery.

Zaena and Brian Cusick of Fremont received a $10 Mega Crossword scratch ticket from Brian’s mother as a stocking-stuffer.

At first they thought the ticket had won $60, lottery officials said. But when they took it to a local supermarket to check, they learned they had won a $100,000 jackpot.

“He scanned it while I was getting some food,” Zaena Cusick said. “He waved me over to tell me, and I started crying right in Hy-Vee.”

The couple told lottery officials they plan to pay off bills and then take their kids on a nice vacation.

“We’re going to be debt-free,” Zaena said.

Other recent winners:

  • Gloria Scheer of Omaha won $98,001 in the Dec. 22 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing. She purchased her ticket at the Baker’s supermarket at 5555 N. 90th St.
  • Nicholas Wiese of Omaha won $112,000 in the Dec. 9 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing. He purchased his ticket at the Hy-Vee supermarket at 10808 Fort St.
Birthday lottery ticket turns into $200,000 prize for Lincoln woman

