Rural communities are taking more precautions as COVID-19 cases surge, deaths climb

When you ask him about the impact of the pandemic, he’ll tell you about the visitors from out of town who wanted to buy his entire inventory back in March and April when people were hoarding meat, or about the seven days a week he’s working to keep up with orders, or the extra help he’s had to hire.

There’s more concern about the virus now, Baumert said, but it doesn’t sound like it’s as deadly as first thought.

Stecher said she’s kept the circle of friends she sees small, and is “guilty” of only wearing a mask where required. But, she said, she did wear one Oct. 28 when she was among the thousands who gathered for the Omaha rally attended by President Donald Trump.

“I get that the virus is real. I think it’s important to stay aware and use caution and common sense when out,” she said. “But it’s also important to know that even though the virus exists, we can still live our lives.”

Wisnieski said her decision to require grocery store workers to wear masks was inspired, in part, on the realization that if they got sick, the store might have to close. That, she said, would be a blow to the elderly residents who rely on her supermarket and the home deliveries she’s provided for years.