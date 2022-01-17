Rural Meadow Grove man killed in rollover crash in Madison County

A rural Meadow Grove man was killed Sunday night in a crash in Madison County when he was ejected from the car he was driving after it went off the road and rolled.
About 8:35 p.m., Madison County sheriff's deputies and Battle Creek police and fire crews were called to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash about 10 miles southwest of Battle Creek.
Shane Melcher, 37, who was driving the Pontiac Grand Prix that crashed, died at the crash scene, the Sheriff's Office said. Macaela Henkel, a 37-year-old passenger from rural Meadow Grove, was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Seat belts were not in use, the Sheriff's Office said. Investigators still are working to determine the cause of the crash.
Battle Creek is about 12 miles southwest of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska.
