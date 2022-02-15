Rural Nebraska’s housing crunch prevents towns from filling vacant jobs or growing

Stuart, which continues to use its successful loan program to rehab old homes, didn’t see a new home built from 2010 to 2019.

In early February, there were no houses on the market. The village recently bought land to build a new subdivision. Infrastructure and utility costs stand in the way of preparing the land, Stracke said.

It isn’t unheard of for Stuart business owners to immediately buy homes when they do pop onto the market, to ensure new hires have someplace to live.

“We probably get one or two calls a week from people looking for housing in Stuart, and we basically have to tell them, ‘There’s nothing available,’” Stracke said. “We think we’ve been doing great, and then we find out we’re still behind the curve.”

Many small and mid-sized communities now find themselves behind that curve.

North Platte currently has about 40 homes on the market, half of which need “substantial work” after being bought, the chamber's Person said. A healthy market for the city’s size would be nearly 150 homes, he said.

“That is ridiculously low for a community our size,” Person said. “It’s almost embarrassingly low.”