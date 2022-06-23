Rural Plattsmouth man dies in head-on collision near Linder Lakes

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Linder Lakes about five miles northwest of Plattsmouth.

Robert W. Benoit Jr. of rural Plattsmouth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. on Bay Road between 6th Street and Linder Lakes.

Investigators determined that Benoit was eastbound on Bay Road in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck when it crossed the centerline. The pickup collided with a 2011 Jeep Wrangle driven by Miles V. Poppleton, 15, of rual Plattsmouth.

Poppleton attempted to take evasive action, investigators said, but the two vehicles collided head-on. Poppleton was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.