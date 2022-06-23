 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rural Plattsmouth man dies in head-on collision

A 61-year-old man died Wednesday night in a head-on collision near Linder Lakes about five miles northwest of Plattsmouth. 

Robert W. Benoit Jr. of rural Plattsmouth was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred about 10:45 p.m. on Bay Road between 6th Street and Linder Lakes. 

Investigators determined that Benoit was eastbound on Bay Road in a 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck when it crossed the center line. The pickup collided with a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Miles V. Poppleton, 15, of rural Plattsmouth. 

Poppleton attempted to take evasive action, investigators said, but the two vehicles collided head-on. Poppleton was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation. 

Both drivers were wearing seat belts. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

